The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Not paltry, pet food giant on costs and Wodonga investment

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mars Petcare billboard in Albury underlines its connection to the Border, which has been reinforced in a submission to a Senate inquiry. Picture by James Wiltshire
A Mars Petcare billboard in Albury underlines its connection to the Border, which has been reinforced in a submission to a Senate inquiry. Picture by James Wiltshire

Mars Australia told a supermarket price inquiry that its profits helped ensure a $112 million expansion at its Wodonga pet food factory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.