Arrest made as police raid multiple homes, seizing power tools and more

Power tools, shoes and other items were seized from three houses as police conducted sweeping raids across East Albury.
Police executed search warrants at two homes on Eastern Circuit, East Albury, early Thursday afternoon, May 9.
Drills, power saws, and an assortment of tools were seen being taken out of both houses.
During the operation, one man was arrested and walked from the house to the awaiting police vehicle in handcuffs.
Chief Inspector Jy Brown said more arrests are expected as part of the ongoing investigation.
"We're executing two search warrants in Eastern Circuit today in relation to a number of break and enter and property offenses that have occurred in and around Albury," he said.
"During these searches, we're searching for a number of items of interest that will help us with our investigation.
"We'll also be speaking to a number of persons who may be able to assist us further with inquiries as we progress through the investigation phase."
Following the raids at Eastern Circuit, officers drove to another home on Redgum Court, East Albury.
Police inspected the property and retrieved two pairs of shoes from the home.
Chief Inspector Brown said the investigation remains active.
"If anyone has recently had tools, tradesmen-like tools stolen, and think we may have recovered them in our raids today, they can contact Albury Police Station," he said.
"And remember to lock up your property, secure your personal items, and don't leave cars unlocked or keys in vehicles.
"If you see something suspicious, report it."
