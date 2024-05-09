Inspectors issue more than 40 notices in Border construction safety blitz

A safety blitz in Albury and Wodonga saw inspectors issue more than 40 improvement, penalty and prohibition notices during construction site visits.
WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW conducted a joint operation in mid-April, visiting 49 building sites in the area.
Inspectors advised employers about their obligations to address psychosocial hazards that could create a risk to health and safety, including bullying and fatigue.
WorkSafe inspectors issued four improvement notices during site visits, including two addressing falls hazards, one electrical safety issue and one for not having a Safe Work Method Statement.
Another 14 issues were able to be immediately addressed. Common themes included incomplete scaffolds, site security, elevated work platforms, secondary guarding, safety observers and amenities.
WorkSafe construction and earth resources director Matt Wielgosz said inspections were an opportunity to talk safety and share information and resources as well as identifying issues.
"Getting the word out about safety is a big part of these operations and it's in everyone's interests to ensure that construction sites on both sides of the border operate safely," Mr Wielgosz said.
"While the majority of employers do the right thing, it's particularly disappointing to see a small number continue to turn a blind eye to the risk of falls.
"The spate of falls in construction that we're seeing at the moment is really distressing - every injured or killed worker probably thought 'it won't happen to me', but falls in construction are happening, and more often."
SafeWork NSW issued one penalty notice and two prohibition notices for falls issues such as incomplete scaffolding and working at height without fall protection.
Another 36 improvement notices were issued for site security, amenity, electrical, excavation and licence and registration issues.
SafeWork NSW construction services regional director Laurence Richey said it was disappointing to see common risks such as falls and electrical hazards, as well as amenities that were not up to standards.
"SafeWork NSW has been working with WorkSafe since 1988 to ensure workers and tradies along the border are working safely, and we have targeted areas like Albury-Wodonga, Echuca, Moama and around Yarrawonga," Mr Richey said.
"Falls from heights, in particular falls of between two and four metres, are the number one killer in the construction industry and SafeWork inspectors will continue to focus on this risk, and issue improvement and penalty notices where people are not taking the right precautions."
