Stories that are sure to divide opinion

It's a story that is sure to divide opinion in the community.
Ted Howes' report that a Catholic College Wodonga student was suspended for using the word "sigma" at school highlights that the times, they are a-changin'.
The student's parents were left "shocked" by the suspension, labelling it "bizarre", but Catholic College Wodonga principal Lorraine Willis stood by the decision when contacted by The Border Mail, saying it was the school's role "to educate young people around the meaning and context associated with language".
An Albury-Wodonga youth worker said he "can understand why the school would have a policy on this".
In other news today, Anthony Bunn has the latest in the war of words between Benambra MP Bill Tilley and Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
The Liberal politician said Ms Thomas should focus on the long waiting list for operations at Albury Wodonga Health rather than accusing him of being deceptive and twisting her words.
Whose side are you on?
