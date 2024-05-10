Ex-AFL ruck Max Lynch on concussion, soccer, a new career and social media

Former AFL player Max Lynch has returned to his first sporting love - soccer - back home on the Border.
Ruckman Lynch played 11 games at the elite level with Collingwood and Hawthorn, but was forced to retire last August after ongoing concussion issues.
When contacted by The Border Mail he politely stressed he didn't want to focus on the past, given how difficult it was at the time, but admits it was a unique situation.
"I had six or seven months to deal with it, once I got that last head knock, I probably knew, in my mind, that it was coming to an end, I still had six months in the system to know that at the end of that time, I would have to do something else," the Border product revealed.
Lynch was selected by Collingwood at No. 51 in the 2017 Rookie Draft and played three games over five seasons before rounding out his time with eight games at Hawthorn in 2022-2023.
"I loved it, I don't have anything bad to say about it," he suggested.
"I'm really upset that it's over, but I've made some really good friends and I suppose everyone says that, but they're my best mates and I talk to them all the time.
"I loved the elite environment and everyone being so competitive, I'm a really competitive person.
"Hawthorn looked after me, I can't say a bad word about them.
"You take the good with the bad, there's also some really stressful challenging components to it as well, being an AFL footballer.
"It was good to get away from the hustle and bustle of Melbourne, it's also such a driven footy community, I really wanted to step away from that, for at least a little while."
Lynch moved home last Christmas.
"It's going beautifully, it's been a really nice change for my partner and I getting out of Melbourne, being home and able to spend more time with mum, dad and my family, have a bit more of a relaxed lifestyle, it's a nice change for us," he said.
And he's headed back to the future as well, playing for Boomers FC in the Albury Wodonga Football Association.
"I played pretty much every sport I could growing up, but soccer was always my main sport," the 200cm Lynch offered.
"I played a handful of games of Auskick, but played soccer up until year 10 and then dropped it for footy.
"I got sick of always being the bigger kid, tackling someone and they'd fall over and I'd get a free kick against me.
"It feels like it's gone 360 with that, I'm back at soccer and the same thing happens (laughs).
"I'm still finding my way, trying to get my touch back and learning you can't be too physical because I got dealt a few yellow cards in the first first few rounds."
There's also naturally been a career change.
"It started midway through high school, my parents said to me I'd make a good teacher, but I didn't really know what I wanted to do, apart from play sport," he reasoned.
"I got early enrolment into a teaching course and I'm fortunate that I've taken a punt on this career and I'm really liking it now that I'm involved with it, being on my placements.
"At times, you're not sure if this is what you want to do, grinding through the course and not finding as much enjoyment as I'd like, but I love being in the classroom and at the school.
"When you're playing footy I had all these things hanging over my head, worrying about footy, but when you're dealing with kids, they don't really care (laughs).
"They don't care what you're going through, they just see you as Mr Lynch, it's quite refreshing.
"Kids are going at a million miles an hour, so it almost brings me out of my shell, if that makes sense.
"I'm not thinking about myself, these kids are a bundle of joy, they come refreshed every day and that gives me energy as well."
The 25-year-old made an impact in the AFL with his vibrant personality and like so many of his vintage, is keen to maintain a social media presence.
"It's a fine balance, I'm still doing a podcast for Hawthorn home games, I want to keep that authenticity and maintain both (teaching and social media) if I can, I don't want to shut myself off to media work, I'd like to get involved with radio or in front of the camera."
