Here's what we have learnt from the five first rounds of the season?

ROUND SIX - BEST IN YEARS: In 2018, The Border Mail printed a story that the top five was settled - after only two rounds. Now plenty of journalists have a healthy dose of confidence, so when a big call is made, they secretly love it when it's proven correct. However, in this instance, a journo can enjoy it when they're wrong because it means the competition isn't as predictable. Unfortunately, the top five didn't change after North Albury fell to Yarrawonga in early April. Even a few years ago, you could go three weeks without a close game. On Saturday, May 11, there's four cracking games. Wangaratta was tipped as the greatest challenger to premiers Yarrawonga, but its season is potentially on the line at home against Lavington. That Wodonga-Albury game looks tight, while North Albury's home game against Wangaratta Rovers might be the best of the lot. And then you have Myrtleford at home against Corowa-Rutherglen, so one team will grab its first win. And the great thing is this weekend is not a one-off as round seven has another four intriguing battles. Bring it on.