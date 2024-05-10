Here's what we have learnt from the five first rounds of the season?

The Ovens and Murray Football League hits a third of the way through the regular season on Saturday. It's been a cracking start with a host of thrilling games. The Border Mail's Andrew Moir looks at the 10 Things We Have Learnt.
JACK O'SULLIVAN IS AS GOOD AS ANGUS BAKER: When 2022 Wodonga best and fairest Angus Baker left after two superb seasons, it was like batting after Bradman for his replacement. However, Goulburn Valley's two-time Morrison Medal winner Jack O'Sullivan has done the near impossible. Whereas Baker was a lean machine with good skills and enormous endurance, O'Sullivan is a rugged terrier, but also with terrific foot skills. He's topped the tackle counts and inside 50s with 39 and 33 respectively, while he's also top 10 in a handful of other categories, including contested possessions. And if there was an award for best recruit, he's paying $1.01.
BILLY'S BETTER: Billy Glanvill won Lavington's best and fairest as a teenager on debut in 2022, topping the league for contested possessions (227). Given his passion for work, it's impossible to be critical of him, but he wasn't hurting opposition teams the way a Willie Wheeler was (mind you, there's not many Willie Wheeler's running around country footy). But in that first game against Wodonga Raiders, Glanvill showed how much his attacking game has improved. As the Panthers launched a comeback, he was in everything. And he followed it with two goals in last Saturday' three-point loss to Wangaratta Rovers. It's hard to believe he's not yet 21.
JACK'S NO. 1: North Albury's Jack Penny is the league's most improved player. He's gone from a flanker-wing to a good on-baller. The stats won't necessarily back it up as he's only in the top 10 for tackles - (sixth with 31) - but Penny is making a major impact at the Hoppers. The job of any top coach is to improve the players and in Penny, Fletcher Ramage, the list goes on, Tim Broomhead is starring.
WILLIE HAS HARRY COVERED - JUST: Yarrawonga's best three players after five rounds have been the Wheeler brothers - Willie and Harry - and Lach Howe. Both Willie and Howe missed the last game against Corowa-Rutherglen, while Harry was best on ground. Still, Willie just shaded his younger brother over the first month. Last year, Willie finished top five in a host of stats categories, but this season he's only top 10 for clearances (32). It just highlights why stats aren't everything because Willie has been even better this year.
JOSH JUMPS: North Albury's Josh Murphy is AFL material. When Wangaratta Rovers hosted North Albury in the final home and away game of last year, Darcy Wilson produced a performance which had AFL round one debut written all over it. He's now making his mark at St Kilda and was the AFL Rising Star nomination for round six. Murphy actually played on the running machine at one stage and would have learnt what it takes to get to that next level. The improvement in Murphy in the thrilling Anzac Day loss to Albury was obvious. He had the highest number of score involvements with 10 and when you can do that as a schoolboy in the O and M, you have something special. Naturally he will be disappointed with his return of 1.6, but we will be hearing more of him come November.
ALBURY'S FAULTY FORWARD LINE: When Albury kicked 47 goals in the first two games, albeit against teams not expected to play finals in Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders, it appeared as though the loss of leading goalkicker Jacob Conlan to Port Melbourne had been covered. But in the last three games, the Tigers have kicked only four, seven and seven, falling to Lavington and Wangaratta Rovers, before edging home against North Albury respectively. It's a new-look forward line with key forwards Mat Walker and Lachie Tiziani, with support from recruits Jackson Kelly and Fletcher Carroll, so it's only fair it will take time to gel but, given how tight the league is, it's not like the old days when the star-studded Albury could get away with it. If the Tigers don't find their best mix soon, they won't make the top three.
NO NIGHT FOOTY, PLEASE: It doesn't work. You never want to criticise a club for trying to make a dollar, so well done to Wangaratta for having a crack. But unless you have state of the art lighting, a la the MCG, Adelaide Oval, etc, you simply can't see the action, an Aussie Rules ground is just too big. When Wangaratta hosted Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday, the first half was played in daylight and it was brilliant. But come 7.30ish when the second half started, you could not see over the other side of the ground. The counter-argument is the Pies' night clash against Wodonga a fortnight later was a cracking game, but we're just now sure how many in the crowd actually saw that pulsating finish.
PRE-SEASON GAMES A MUST: In previous years, clubs could get away with limited practice matches, knowing it wouldn't come come back to bite them. However, the rapidly increasing tightness of the competition means you can't come in underdone. Lavington played just the one 'praccie' and after 14 minutes of the second quarter against Raiders, it was 37 points down. Admittedly, Lavington had a second practice match planned and the other club canned it three days out, so it wasn't the Panthers' fault. Lavington would have fancied its chances against Raiders and results over the past month have shown that. Given how tight the league is, that loss might come back to hurt the Panthers.
PRESSURE AND PACE: The O and M generally follows the AFL and the 2024 version, at both levels, is about pace and pressure. Look at Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday against Wangaratta. Or Lavington in round three against Albury. The pressure was frenetic. If you don't play with that ferocity, you're not in the hunt. However, given players aren't full-time, it will be interesting to see if clubs can maintain that ferocity all season.
ROUND SIX - BEST IN YEARS: In 2018, The Border Mail printed a story that the top five was settled - after only two rounds. Now plenty of journalists have a healthy dose of confidence, so when a big call is made, they secretly love it when it's proven correct. However, in this instance, a journo can enjoy it when they're wrong because it means the competition isn't as predictable. Unfortunately, the top five didn't change after North Albury fell to Yarrawonga in early April. Even a few years ago, you could go three weeks without a close game. On Saturday, May 11, there's four cracking games. Wangaratta was tipped as the greatest challenger to premiers Yarrawonga, but its season is potentially on the line at home against Lavington. That Wodonga-Albury game looks tight, while North Albury's home game against Wangaratta Rovers might be the best of the lot. And then you have Myrtleford at home against Corowa-Rutherglen, so one team will grab its first win. And the great thing is this weekend is not a one-off as round seven has another four intriguing battles. Bring it on.
