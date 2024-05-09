The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Swans lock-in their premiership coach for a third successive season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 10 2024 - 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hibberson led the Swans to the flag last season in his first year as coach.
Brad Hibberson led the Swans to the flag last season in his first year as coach.

Chiltern officials have moved swiftly to re-sign premiership coach Brad Hibberson in a huge coup towards the club remaining a Tallangatta and district league powerhouse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.