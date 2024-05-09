Swans lock-in their premiership coach for a third successive season

Chiltern officials have moved swiftly to re-sign premiership coach Brad Hibberson in a huge coup towards the club remaining a Tallangatta and district league powerhouse.
HIbberson delivered his junior club a flag last season after an epic grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek and has recommitted for next year.
Swans officials informed the playing group of Hibberson's decision at training on Thursday night which was received by rapturous applause from the players.
In a further bonus a host of the Swans' star-studded list have followed the lead of their popular mentor and recommitted.
Assistant coach Dion Gleeson, prized Albury recruit Luke Daly, co-captain Ben Mason, Jeremy Luff, Jack Gray, Mitch McLean and Kurtis Corrin also recently signed contracts for next year.
Hibberson felt it was a huge honour to be able to lead his junior club for a third successive season.
"It was an easy decision for me to make when the club approached me recently," Hibberson said.
"I was more than happy to coach again as long as the club felt it was the right decision going forward.
"As long as I've still got the backing of the playing group... they might get sick of hearing my voice eventually.
"So if I have got the backing of the club and the players, I'm happy to help the club anyway I can."
After winning the 2022 flag under coach Luke Brookes and again last year the Swans are in the midst of a golden era and well poised to challenge for a historic three-peat.
Only Kergunyah (1955-57) and Mitta United (1959-61) and (2004-07) have previously achieved the rare feat of a three-peat in the competition's 79-year history.
The Swans have started the season in impressive fashion to sit on top of the ladder undefeated with a 5-0 record and already have a stranglehold on a coveted top-three finish.
Hibberson felt he was a better coach now than this time last year after the benefit of 12-months experience of calling the shots.
"I feel I'm a mile better coach now than last year," he said.
"By no means do I rate myself as the best coach or talker and I know there is still a lot of room for improvement.
"But coaching is a steep learning curve and the more you do it, the better you get as you gain more experience.
"I feel like I'm slowly getting better as a coach... well I hope I am anyway."
Hibberson, 34, is not only coach but leads by example on the ground and is still a vital cog in the Swans' star-studded midfield.
"I still enjoy playing," he said.
"I feel if I wasn't playing, I wouldn't be coaching.
"But because I still enjoy playing and training, I feel it makes coaching easier because you are doing something that you are passionate about."
Hibberson was quick to highlight how much support he gets from the club both on and off the field which makes his job as coach a lot easier.
"When I first started coaching I rang Jarrod O'Neill to help me out in a football operations role and he has been super and I don't think he will mind me calling him a control freak," Hibberson said.
"So I have got a heap of support off the field with Jarrod and our president Tom Lappin who is a smart operator and leads a hard-working committee.
"To their credit Tom and Jarrod alongside the committee have raised the professionalism around the club and there is such a great feeling every time you walk in the doors for training, to play and social occasions.
"I might have the title as coach but it is a player's team and club.
"The blokes who run the bench in my cousin Brett Hibberson this year and Ethan Boxall last year are blokes that I trust and know what they are doing.
"There are a few other blokes that help out as well on the bench and offer guidance.
"There's also a heap of support from some experienced campaigners on the field in Mark Doolan, Dion Gleeson and Luke Daly just to name a few.
"So I might talk at the huddles on match-day but realistically there are leaders all over the ground which makes my job super easy and I just get to play footy on game day."
Swans football operations manager, Jarrod O'Neill, said it was an 'easy decision' for the club to re-appoint Hibberson and was delighted to announce his contract extension.
"Brad is in just his second season in charge and as a club we couldn't be happier with what we have seen in his first 27 games as a senior coach," O'Neill said.
"Brad is tactically sound as a coach, fosters a club and team first environment, and what we love most about Brad is the care he shows for his home club and all stakeholders which comes down to his character and humility.
"It was a pretty easy decision for the club's committee to approach Brad early in the season and to re-appoint him, he is doing a great job and we want him to continue doing so.
"A number of our senior playing group are already committed for 2025 including assistant coach Dion Gleeson and co-caption Ben Mason
"So it makes it a lot easier when you are having conversations with players, be it returning or new, with the clear direction of the club, a great environment, senior coaches locked in and players already committed."
