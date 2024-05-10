Chicken and kebab ventures to add to Junction Square food offering

Turkish kebab and Portuguese chicken vendors have been confirmed as tenants of a new commercial development in central Wodonga.
The former J&M Clothing shop, which faces High Street and runs along Jack Hore Way, next to Junction Square, was demolished in July 2023, with construction of a new building split into six tenancies.
Leasing agent Scott Mann, of AW Commercial, said the building would house a mixture of food and retail offerings.
"We have secured tenants for three of the six tenancies," Mr Mann said.
"Usages include Turkish kebabs, Portuguese-style chicken and a retail services offer fronting High Street.
"We are currently in discussion with other food and beverage operators and would ideally like to secure complimentary food and beverage usages such as Vietnamese or a fresh grab and go offer.
"It's a building that was redesigned to be keeping with its heritage."
Mr Mann said that particular block of High Street, south of the intersection with Elgin Boulevard, was "really becoming the prime block" of Wodonga's business district.
"The street has shifted down towards that Elgin Boulevard-High Street corner," he said.
"Originally, the post office-water tower end was what you called the prime section, but there's very much been a shift down to down to that corner now.
"It's good to see some money being spent on some of those older buildings to really give that part of the street a refresh to get some new retailers in there."
Is it estimated the building would be completed by August and tenants to trade from September or October.
Once open, it would add at least four new food businesses to the eight already based in the Junction Place precinct.
Sushi Station 3690 and Gum Tree Pies operate from makeshift train carriages at the western end, while fine dining restaurant Miss Amelie, Bean Station Cafe and craft beer venue The Goods Shed sit further along the former train station.
Shipping container ventures Piccolo Pod, Pinchos Catering and Andiamo Street Food, and ice cream store Topolino Gelateria also offer food and beverages in Junction Square.
