YOUR SAY: Does social media really influence people for the better?

Does social media really influence people for the better? Welcome to the year 2024, where people back in the day believed that we would have flying cars or talking robots.
Well, here we are: Millennials scrolling through their gizmos, laughing at dog videos on Facebook, while people my age do all their shenanigans, aspiring for midnight fame on TikTok or Instagram, which apparently became the new norm. But amidst the sea of random status updates, selfies, beach pictures, political critiques, etc, there lies the question: "Does social media really influence people for the better?" Firstly, social media is the ultimate platform on which the voiceless could spark revolutions with a tap of a finger on their digital devices.
From hashtag activism to viral challenges for the aspiration of a better cause, the power of social media to unite and mobilise opinions is undeniable. Who knew that retweeting could be our modern-day equivalent to holding up protest signs? However, behind every perfectly filtered photo lingers a hidden truth: social media is a breeding ground for comparisonism, social displacement and the fear of missing out. Thanks to Instagram life influencers and their #blessed lives, we're left wondering why our avocado toast never looked photogenic. Face-to-face conversations have been replaced with emoji-filled texts; in the age of social media, people have mastered the art of virtual connection while struggling to even maintain eye contact in real life. Who needs a conversation when you can simply slide in another user's DMs?
The rise in domestic violence is horrific and the package the government has announced is commendable. However, no matter how much work is put into fixing this situation, the root cause needs to be addressed. The missing element is respect. This needs to be taught from the cradle and continue throughout life. The best way to do this is by example, and must encompass all genders, not just males. Reports of females inflicting violence on other people are a concern.
If a person has respect for another, they will not attack them, verbally or physically. Nor will they subject another to coercive control.
The problem needs to be addressed at both ends. Each of us needs to do our bit to spread respect far and wide.
Regarding your crossword, I know there have been several attempts of getting it right since replacing the one that "wasn't broke" about a year ago. I can't stand it any longer. This American version is incomprehensible. Bring back the Aussie lingo, please, give it a go. Used to love the crossword ... not anymore. Please, please, please, change it.
