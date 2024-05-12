YOUR SAY: Does social media really influence people for the better?

From hashtag activism to viral challenges for the aspiration of a better cause, the power of social media to unite and mobilise opinions is undeniable. Who knew that retweeting could be our modern-day equivalent to holding up protest signs? However, behind every perfectly filtered photo lingers a hidden truth: social media is a breeding ground for comparisonism, social displacement and the fear of missing out. Thanks to Instagram life influencers and their #blessed lives, we're left wondering why our avocado toast never looked photogenic. Face-to-face conversations have been replaced with emoji-filled texts; in the age of social media, people have mastered the art of virtual connection while struggling to even maintain eye contact in real life. Who needs a conversation when you can simply slide in another user's DMs?