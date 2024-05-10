Doors open on exciting Australian and Vixen opportunities for Lavis

The opportunities appear to be endless for talented Raider Mia Lavis.
Having recently been selected in the Australian under-19 netball squad, Lavis now also has the opportunity to receive an insight into what it's like to be a Vixen.
The 18-year-old is one of 16 netballers to be selected in Melbourne Vixens' squad for the inaugural Super Netball Reserves competition.
The pilot program, which aims to help identify future Super Netball athletes, is set to run for six rounds from June to July.
Lavis, who also plays for Victorian Netball League club North East Blaze, admits it's an opportunity she didn't see coming.
"It all came about really quickly," she said.
"All VNL players were sent an email asking for any expressions of interest for the team, and a few weeks later they got back to me and said I was in.
"It will be very exciting to play other Super Netball reserve teams.
"You get to travel with the Vixens as well, so to get to learn that side of it is very exciting."
With games scheduled for weekends in Melbourne and interstate, it will mean the star goaler will be unavailable for several rounds in the middle of the Ovens and Murray League season.
"I guess I have to prioritise, but hopefully I can be back for the pointy end of the season fully ready to go," Lavis said.
"I've only played half a game (for Raiders) so far, but I've been there every weekend to watch, so that's been really good."
After winning gold for Australia at the Youth Commonwealth Games last year, Lavis will now attend a week-long training camp at the AIS after being selected in the national under-19 squad.
"That was one of my goals going into nationals this year, to be selected in the squad, so to be able to make it was very exciting and rewarding for all the hard work that's gone into it," she said.
"It's very exciting to get to go to the AIS and be coached by really experienced coaches and try to develop my netball a bit more.
"Some of my Aussie teammates from last year will be there, so it will be good to get to see them again, and I have a few Vic teammates in as well, which is exciting.
"It's always good to have a familiar face because it can be a bit daunting, but I'd say I'm a bit for comfortable this year because I know some of the girls and what it's going to be like."
Raiders' A-grade remains undefeated alongside Corowa-Rutherglen and Wangaratta after five rounds.
