The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Our say: Comms failures on show from minister, health service

May 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary-Anne Thomas speaks to the media at the opening of the Albury hospital's emergency department in April. Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby watches on with a water bottle in hand. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mary-Anne Thomas speaks to the media at the opening of the Albury hospital's emergency department in April. Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby watches on with a water bottle in hand. Picture by Mark Jesser

A WEEK ago this column lamented the attitude of Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and her office towards communication.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.