Our say: Comms failures on show from minister, health service

A WEEK ago this column lamented the attitude of Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and her office towards communication.
That followed The Border Mail being presented with the patronising response that "the Treasurer will hand down the budget on May 7" after we asked Ms Thomas questions about Border hospital funding in the Victorian budget.
This interview was driven by Benambra MP Bill Tilley talking of the deaths of 68 people while on a waiting list for elective surgery at Albury Wodonga Health.
Sadly Ms Thomas was not asked on radio about the need for more dialysis services and the six-hour ambulance ramping that occurred at Albury hospital on April 30.
Both of those matters have been publicised in The Border Mail recently.
Albury Wodonga Health has been unwilling to answer our questions on each issue.
Indeed when it came to the ambulance ramping we were informed a reply to our questions would be coming on Tuesday May 7 but nothing arrived.
Yet a WIN News television reporter followed The Border Mail's story up the next day and received a response attributable to senior officer Linda Hudec.
Albury Wodonga Health communications staff no doubt have protocols with the Victorian Health Department, but they should also realise their community deserves to be kept abreast on fundamental issues.
Returning to Ms Thomas, the minister told the ABC: "The hard-working staff at Albury Wodonga Health are pretty sick and tired of their work and their health service being talked down by local politicians."
Assuredly this barb was aimed at Mr Tilley, but there is scant evidence of Border politicians personally criticising the work of staff at Albury Wodonga Health.
Having been treated for cancer, Mr Tilley said this week: "Over the last six months I've met many people in the health sector and they are committed to the task, but when you haven't got infrastructure that affords them the opportunity to be able to treat their patients and get them on a road to recovery, I think it's appalling."
