The Victory way: a growing community

Victory announces a fourth Year 7 class for 2025. Picture supplied

A fourth Year 7 class in 2025 is exciting news as Victory Lutheran College continues to grow while retaining its small school community focus. This aligns with Victory's five-year Strategic Mission and Vision, committed to providing excellence for all in a Christ-centred community.



The announcement, made by principal Mr John Thompson and the college board, has long been in the planning and has various benefits for the Foundation to Year 12 college community.



Along with the current Year 6 classes transitioning to secondary, the fourth stream at Year 7 will allow Victory to welcome new students and families wanting to join the community.



There are other benefits, particularly in terms of curriculum offerings and timetable structure, allowing a broader curriculum with greater flexibility in a variety of areas.



"I am excited about our future and the many achievements that await us," said Mr Thompson. "We are guided by our vision, mission, values and strategic intentions that underpin everything we do which, in effect, form the Victory Way.



"The partnership between our staff and families are a collective force to achieve our natural goal to inspire, challenge, and support our students through learning and personal growth."



In anticipation of the growth in secondary enrolments, the college has embarked on a commitment to enhance the facilities, which have already begun this year with the extension of the Visual Arts Learning Hub adding a Senior Visual Art classroom, Digital Lab and Film, TV and Media Studio and gallery areas.



In 2025, construction of the Student Hub will commence, serving as a centre for student services. More extensions are planned in the years ahead to ensure the college provides optimum learning spaces in the Secondary School.



"It should be remembered that whilst the college will be getting a little bit bigger, we will not be a 'large' school in comparison to many others," said Mr Tim Hartwich, head of secondary.



"The fundamental and most important aspects of Victory that define who we are will not change. Victory will continue to be a community where every child is nurtured and valued.



"Our family feel will remain at the forefront with all the advantages that a Foundation to Year 12 community brings.



"The College will be 'big enough', but not 'too big'."

