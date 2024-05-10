Former AFL ruckman headed back to the future

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
He's played football at the elite level, but former AFL ruckman Max Lynch reveals what life looks like now as he rekindles his first sporting love and navigates a career change back on the Border.
Zack Pleming isn't one to walk away when the going gets tough, and it's that loyal attitude which now sees the Wodonga Saints' coach set to reach a milestone few have achieved at the club before him.
And there will be plenty of 2004 nostalgia at Holbrook this weekend as the Brookers gather to reminisce on their maiden Hume League flag 20 years on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.