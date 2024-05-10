Bright home suffers substantial fire damage, scene examined by investigators

A Bright home has sustained substantial damage during a blaze.
Firefighters in seven trucks were called to a burning house on Coronation Avenue, near Pioneer Park, about 1.25pm on Thursday, May 9.
An area of about 15 by 15 metres was alight at the home, with flames spreading into the roof space.
It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, with the incident declared safe at 3.14pm.
Fire investigators attended the home.
Police said an electrical fault or heater issue is suspected of sparking the blaze.
A Bright fire brigade spokesman thanked members of the public for their assistance.
"Your quick response in calling and alerting the fire service was instrumental in our brigade's response and turnout," the spokesman said.
"Upon arrival, we found a smoke-filled premises with fire damage.
"Thanks to the property owners who had working smoke alarms, a passerby was alerted promptly, and emergency services were contacted without delay.
"This highlights the crucial role of working smoke alarms in ensuring the safety of our homes and community."
CFA Commander Mark Owens said the incident was also a timely reminder for people to ensure their heaters were serviced ahead of cooler weather.
"You need to be really careful of wood heaters, whether they're enclosed or open style fireplaces," he said.
"It's important people keep the area nice and clear and if people are using them for the first time, they need to ensure the flue is clean and the fireplace checked.
