YOUR SAY: Councillors should be sceptical of Australia Day survey result

I think that your editorial, The people of Albury have spoken on date, is rather misleading and inaccurate. As I don't believe that 2107 people represent a view of around 40,000, the population of Albury. Also, how many were non residents?
The council should be very sceptical of this result and take it with the grain it deserves? If anything, it perhaps identifies the lack of education of early Australian history.
In a previous survey/poll conducted by council on the external vs internal bypass, the council ignored the result of this poll and the majority result was about the same of this survey and supported the internal.
The National Australia Day Awards is held on the day before Australia Day.
The council should in noting this survey only take in the views of First Nations people.
Sussan Ley said that Murrumbidgee Council is doing a good thing in canvassing views on erecting a nuclear power generator in their area. She said that her party's policy is to co-locate nuclear sites where there have been coal fired power stations and so maybe this is something the people of this area would be interested in having a further conversation about.
As we scramble to reach our net emissions target by 2050, CSIRO scientists have stated repeatedly that nuclear power is not a viable option for Australia. They say large scale nuclear power plants are not appropriate for Australia's relatively small power grids (maybe particularly in a small population base like Murrumbidgee) and small scale nuclear reactors are still at a developmental stage.
Also, they estimate that nuclear power would be three or four times as expensive as renewable energy.
Not many years ago, when the Coalition was in power, they were convinced that carbon sequestration (CCS) would solve our emissions problems by pumping our excess carbon emissions into holes underground.
The Chevron plant in Western Australia was the biggest attempted CCS project in the world, cost an estimated $3.1 billion and was abandoned as a failure. (Sussan was our minister for the environment at the time.)
If this sort of woolly-headed faith in big ticket technology is the best that the Liberals and Nationals can come up with, I can only hope that they stay in Opposition for a very long time.
