The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Councillors should be sceptical of Australia Day survey result

By Letters to the Editor
May 13 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Families still gathered at Albury's Noreuil Park on January 26 this year, even though the council did not hold any formal Australia Day ceremonies. Picture by Mark Jesser
Families still gathered at Albury's Noreuil Park on January 26 this year, even though the council did not hold any formal Australia Day ceremonies. Picture by Mark Jesser

Survey size not representative

I think that your editorial, The people of Albury have spoken on date, is rather misleading and inaccurate. As I don't believe that 2107 people represent a view of around 40,000, the population of Albury. Also, how many were non residents?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.