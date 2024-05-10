Milestone stage set to perfection in what can only be described as 'special'

Setting the scene for Sophie Hanrahan's milestone game with Corowa-Rutherglen couldn't be scripted any better.
After rejoining the A-grade Ovens and Murray competition from recess, the Roos remain undefeated with Hanrahan at the helm, and as she braces for 150 A-grade games at the club, who better to celebrate with than the team that took her in last season, Myrtleford.
"After the last 12 months we've had, this is definitely very special to me," Hanrahan said.
"The fact that I can reach this milestone at Corowa is super special, and to be playing it against Liv (La Spina) and Myrtleford just tops it off.
"I had to double check when I looked at the draw and just thought, how is that?
"There's no other word for it than special.
"To celebrate it at Myrtleford, where I have such great friends and the beautiful community that supported me through such a tough time last year, I know they're going to be happy for me.
"It's crazy to think I'm doing it with Corowa. I'm just super grateful."
The CDHBU junior's A-grade career with the Roos began back in 2014 when she was just 16.
Now 10 years on, Hanrahan is a household name in the Ovens and Murray competition as a three-time Toni Wilson Medallist and Roos' and Saints' A-grade club best and fairest winner.
While she's embraced the highs, she's also had to accept the lows along the way.
"It's been a very tumultuous relationship with Corowa," she laughed.
"The best thing about Facebook is when your memories pop up.
"I had one a couple of weeks ago and it was a game against Wang Rovers in my first year where I got to play with Sim Hanrahan, Katie Hanrahan and Erika Hanrahan, my three cousins, and then we had three Svarc sisters take the court as well in A-grade.
"At the time I thought it was pretty cool, but it's those things that you look back on now and think wow, that really is pretty incredible.
"The girls I've played with over the years, I'm still in regular contact with majority of them."
While also competing in the Victorian Netball League with City West Falcons, Hanrahan continues to rise as a leader for the Roos in her first official season as the club's A-grade coach.
"I can't believe it," she said.
"It's a bit crazy to think and it makes me a little bit speechless.
"I'm very proud to be coaching the club, but more proud to have such amazing girls to take the court with every week."
Heading into this season, there were plenty of question marks surrounding how the new-look Roos would adapt to rejoining the competition.
But expectations have already been exceeded as they look to make it six consecutive wins this weekend.
"It's not lost on me the impact our A-grade success is having on the community," she said.
"You get a lot of smiles down the street when you wear your Corowa shirt and people saying 'well done, it's awesome to see you guys going well.' That's so special.
"I couldn't have asked for a better start and we're just taking it one week at a time.
"I think it has a lot to do with the personalities we have in our team.
"Everyone's just super calm and wants to get the best out of each other."
The Saints currently sit just within the top five following two wins so far this season.
