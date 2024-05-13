In the vibrant landscape of Victorian education, Catholic College Wodonga shines as a centre of comprehensive learning, blending academic rigour with spiritual growth. As we celebrate Victorian Education Week, let us turn our spotlight to our College that epitomises the essence of holistic education, moulding young minds to excel academically and morally.
The College offers a diverse array of subjects, catering to the varied interests and aspirations of its students. From cutting-edge fields such as robotics, biomedicine and cybersecurity to timeless disciplines such as English, humanities and mathematics, the curriculum is designed to ignite curiosity and foster excellence.
Central to the ethos of the College is its commitment to religious education. Far from being confined to a mere subject, it permeates every aspect of student life, nurturing values of compassion, empathy, and service. 'Life in Jesus' as the motto, all interactions and activities are opportunities to further develop this in the community.
The College provides avenues for academic enrichment and achievement, allowing students to embark on their VCE journey early through advancement and participation in extension classes, such as Year 8 English and history. These opportunities empower our students to stretch their intellectual boundaries and seize opportunities for growth in areas of their interest and choosing.
Behind the success of every student are dedicated and passionate educators. The staff at Catholic College Wodonga exemplify this dedication, tirelessly working to inspire, support, and mentor students, transforming classrooms into hubs of learning and discovery to meet students at their point of need. Our students' embrace of these opportunities exemplifies the spirit of innovation and exploration that we strive to instil in all of our young people.
Education at Catholic College Wodonga extends far beyond the confines of textbooks. With a wide range of extracurricular activities including public speaking, overseas exchange programs and school-based apprenticeships, students are encouraged to explore their interests, develop talents and broaden their horizons in their chosen fields. This year students will be travelling to America to attend the NASA Space Camp.
In essence, Catholic College Wodonga epitomises the transformative power of education when coupled with values, passion and opportunities. As we celebrate Victorian Education Week, we invite you to contact the College and welcome you to upcoming events we are hosting.
A fourth Year 7 class in 2025 is exciting news as Victory Lutheran College continues to grow while retaining its small school community focus. This aligns with Victory's five-year Strategic Mission and Vision, committed to providing excellence for all in a Christ-centred community.
The announcement, made by principal Mr John Thompson and the college board, has long been in the planning and has various benefits for the Foundation to Year 12 college community.
Along with the current Year 6 classes transitioning to secondary, the fourth stream at Year 7 will allow Victory to welcome new students and families wanting to join the community.
There are other benefits, particularly in terms of curriculum offerings and timetable structure, allowing a broader curriculum with greater flexibility in a variety of areas.
"I am excited about our future and the many achievements that await us," said Mr Thompson. "We are guided by our vision, mission, values and strategic intentions that underpin everything we do which, in effect, form the Victory Way.
"The partnership between our staff and families are a collective force to achieve our natural goal to inspire, challenge, and support our students through learning and personal growth."
In anticipation of the growth in secondary enrolments, the college has embarked on a commitment to enhance the facilities, which have already begun this year with the extension of the Visual Arts Learning Hub adding a Senior Visual Art classroom, Digital Lab and Film, TV and Media Studio and gallery areas.
In 2025, construction of the Student Hub will commence, serving as a centre for student services. More extensions are planned in the years ahead to ensure the college provides optimum learning spaces in the Secondary School.
"It should be remembered that whilst the college will be getting a little bit bigger, we will not be a 'large' school in comparison to many others," said Mr Tim Hartwich, head of secondary.
"The fundamental and most important aspects of Victory that define who we are will not change. Victory will continue to be a community where every child is nurtured and valued.
"Our family feel will remain at the forefront with all the advantages that a Foundation to Year 12 community brings.
"The College will be 'big enough', but not 'too big'."
Victory enrolments for 2025 are open and interviews for Foundation and Year 7 underway. New families interested in enrolling for 2025 are encouraged to contact the registrar, Ms Marg Moore as soon as possible on 02 6057 5859, or email registrar@vlc.vic.edu.au.
Everything is set for a showcase of educational innovation and excellence.
Education Week returns to Victoria from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17.
This year's theme, Spotlight on STEM, highlights the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in our everyday lives, in the classroom and beyond.
Victorian Education Minister Ben Carroll is looking forward to celebrating Victoria's exceptional teacher workforce and students.
Classrooms will learn how STEM comes to life in the real world.
"Learning STEM subjects from an early age will help better prepare our children for tomorrow's world and give them a head start for the jobs and opportunities of the future," Mr Carroll said.
"I know as a parent, that sometimes getting children interested in maths or science can be a challenge. I'm so grateful for our teachers who have the tough job of keeping up with technology and keeping lessons engaging.
"Victoria is home to some of the best teachers in the nation and I want to thank all teachers, along with staff, for their extraordinary commitment to education.
"This week will give teachers some great teaching resources to help keep the lessons vibrant. We've got a range of virtual programs and online resources available for different schools, year levels and areas."
There is even an online resource allowing students to use a dedicated radio telescope to explore deep space.
To find more about free events and activities, visit vic.gov.au/education-week.