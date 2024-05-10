Bulldogs' player looking to maintain his form, while Pies-Panthers clash

Lavington will be out to stop a horror run of close losses which is threatening to derail its finals hopes.
The Panthers are away to Wangaratta on Saturday and the latter's season will realistically be over if it loses and Albury topples Wodonga.
If that happens, the Pies would be three wins out of the top five.
Given how much is riding on the Pies' performance, it's hard to believe there will more than a handful of points difference.
Lavington has been the heartbreak team of the past two seasons.
In the club's past 21 games, it's had 13 games decided by 13 points or less.
The Panthers have won only three and lost 10, including the three games this season.
Wodonga Raiders, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers won by six, 11 and three points respectively.
"We need to learn little things, the way we start winning these games is doing the work during the week," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider offered after the loss to Rovers.
Lavington has the two wins to sit four points ahead of the Pies.
"It's a must-win for us, it's a huge game for the two clubs," Wangaratta captain Daine Porter offered.
"We've got a few soldiers back, which will help, but we just need to play our best footy."
Former AFL player Pat Naish returns, along with Cam Barrett, while 2021 Morris medallist Callum Moore could be the difference in what should be a thriller.
And the same could be said of the other games involving top seven sides.
Wangaratta Rovers will start slight favourites away to North Albury, while it's also expected to be tight when Wodonga hosts Albury.
Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw has been sensational, featuring in the best in all five rounds.
"It probably comes down to continuity, playing together with all the boys, getting to know them more during the pre-season, I'm enjoying my footy," the midfielder replied when quizzed on his breakout season.
The 21-year-old will team up with younger brother Will against the Tigers, with the pair hoping to be reunited soon with older sibling Jake after he broke a collarbone in round one.
"That was my main drive, I wanted to play with my brothers, it will be pretty special for the family (when he plays seniors)," he said.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga is throwing its support behind the campaign to end all violence against women after, sadly, a number of recent high-profile cases in Australia.
The entire club will have a photo in support of the issue - around 120 players on the netball court at 12.45pm - while the footballers will wear a predominantly white strip.
The Pigeons host Wodonga Raiders, while in the other game, Myrtleford is home to Corowa-Rutherglen.
