YOUR SAY: Latest blunder puts politically motivated incompetency on display

Now, I see they have used an image from Cronulla Bay as part of another Murray-Darling Basin misinformation campaign. These incompetent bureaucrats, paid with our taxes, are spending $13 billion of our money on a Basin Plan that is failing rural Australia; it is failing real people who have lived experience, skin in the game and an unwavering desire to protect their environment. While this department can find many millions for a false TV advertising campaign, it can't seem to find the money to rid our rivers of European carp, which any knowledgeable river scientist will tell you is the most serious problem our waterways are facing. If they want crystal clear water, the first priority must be addressing the carp problem. But there's no money for that, because there are no votes in it.