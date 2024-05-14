The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Latest blunder puts politically motivated incompetency on display

By Letters to the Editor
May 14 2024 - 1:00pm
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan has been contentious for years, as this 2019 rally in Albury's QEII Square indicates. File picture by Mark Jesser
Time to cut the carp, bureaucrats

How long must we endure the incompetence of our bureaucracies? The latest blunder by the long-winded Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (what a name!) is beyond comprehension. Recently this department spent millions of dollars of our money, using what many believe are false images to portray the Murray River and its surrounds as an environmental basket case. Quite obviously, none of the Canberra and Sydney-based bureaucrats (just like their minister) have bothered to visit the Murray region and learn it is nothing like their images project.

