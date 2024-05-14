YOUR SAY: Latest blunder puts politically motivated incompetency on display

How long must we endure the incompetence of our bureaucracies? The latest blunder by the long-winded Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (what a name!) is beyond comprehension. Recently this department spent millions of dollars of our money, using what many believe are false images to portray the Murray River and its surrounds as an environmental basket case. Quite obviously, none of the Canberra and Sydney-based bureaucrats (just like their minister) have bothered to visit the Murray region and learn it is nothing like their images project.
Now, I see they have used an image from Cronulla Bay as part of another Murray-Darling Basin misinformation campaign. These incompetent bureaucrats, paid with our taxes, are spending $13 billion of our money on a Basin Plan that is failing rural Australia; it is failing real people who have lived experience, skin in the game and an unwavering desire to protect their environment. While this department can find many millions for a false TV advertising campaign, it can't seem to find the money to rid our rivers of European carp, which any knowledgeable river scientist will tell you is the most serious problem our waterways are facing. If they want crystal clear water, the first priority must be addressing the carp problem. But there's no money for that, because there are no votes in it.
I cringe at where our nation is heading under some of this politically motivated incompetency, where 'the good of the people' runs a distant second to 'the good of the politics'. Never has there been a more glaring example than with the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
I am concerned that Labor's proposed legislation to introduce strict control on what they call media "misinformation" and the alleged harm it may cause is really just a pretext to prevent scrutiny and criticism of the government. The community has the right to choose what one reads. Of course, free speech should have limitations if its purpose is to incite violence. However, the government wants to introduce this political trojan horse to become the sole arbiter of what "free speech" means, in their political eyes.
I propose an easy fix to simplify this contentious legislation. Consumers have had a legal edict for centuries when wanting to buy something called "caveat emptor", or "let the buyer beware" which puts the onus on the buyer to carefully consider an item before buying. Instead of the proposed misinformation legislation, there could simply be a reader's notification preceding the article stating "caveat lector", or, "let the reader beware". This would be the advice to the reader to consider the value of the information they are about to read and thus avoiding the legislative complexity of what Labor is proposing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.