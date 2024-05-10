Australia Day? Count us in, but please don't forget the history...

A recommendation to Albury councillors on Monday to hold Australia Day activities at Noreuil Park - but with the "addition of Indigenous element" - has been welcomed by Wiradjuri leader Ruth Davys.
Ms Davys told The Border Mail she would not be at the Albury Council meeting on May 13 but supported the recommendations related to Australia Day that will be on the table.
One is to amend the civic event program to hold the Albury Awards on January 25 - this year they were held a week before - and to hold a citizenship ceremony on January 26.
But Ms Davys said a survey conducted by the council which attracted more than 2000 responses - and showed 63 per cent were against a proposal to hold citizenship ceremonies on dates other than January 26 - was not a true representation of the population's sentiment.
"I'm thoroughly disappointed in the results but, in saying that, I'm also not believing it to be a true representation of Albury city's population," Ms Davys said.
"I'm an educator, I run my own business as Wiradjuri storyteller, I go into organisations who invite me in, and I'm getting call after call, after call, to do work with people to increase their understanding of our shared history of what it is to be Wiradjuri person.
"Sharing our culture, sharing our values, our ways of thinking, and people are going, oh, wow, this is great, this is amazing. And so that's what I'm being exposed to. So, to hear this result - it blows me away.
"I am not going to be in town for the council meeting, which is really unfortunate, because normally under these circumstances I'd find myself as a spokesperson for our community."
Ms Davy's said even though she had prior commitments and could not attend Monday's meeting, she was confident there were other avenues for the Indigenous community to have a voice.
She said while she supported the recommendation to hold a citizenship ceremony on January 26, she believed there was a level of misunderstanding among Albury people about when citizenship ceremonies were held.
"What we do have, and it's going to happen after the council meeting, is the Reconciliation Action Plan, which we rely heavily on," she said.
"Albury Council have implemented their Aboriginal Advisory Committee so we have put our feedback forward agreeing with the decision that was made by Frank, I mean, it's an operational issue, isn't it?"
"But I think it's ignorance on Albury population's behalf that they think there's one citizenship ceremony that happens every year - there are four," she said.
"So is there a real relevance to having it on that day?
"I haven't spoken to a lot of people who have who have been made citizens on Australia Day. But I did see a quote, where there was one particular person who said he was happy to become a citizen of Australia - it didn't matter whether he was made a citizen on that particular day or any other day of the year."
Ms Davy's applauded the the recommendation for an "increased level of activation at Noreuil Park on Australia Day, including continuing to explore the addition of Indigenous elements, or assisting in the promotion of those being delivered by others".
"When I read those couple of lines, it turns into a public holiday, that people can come and have some fun with their family with no other agenda attached," she said.
"That sounds good to me, that is what we've been trying to do over the last few years. On Australia Day this year I sat down there with a number of community members, it wasn't a publicised event, it was a word of mouth.
"It was around if people wanted to come and have a yarn with us, please do so, that was a very open atmosphere.
"I think it offers opportunity for education ... some people are just, 'it's Australia Day, let's throw a shrimp on the barbie because it's Australia Day. We don't know the history of it, we're just following what our parents did'.
"This change is a way for people to have Australia Day fun but also learn about the real history, have a yarn with us."
