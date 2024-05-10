Hairdresser on her feet for 15 hours straight to help stamp out bullying

When Sarah Collins was growing up on the Border she experienced bullying from time to time.
Petite for her age, Ms Collins said she was an easy target.
"I was always the quiet kid in the back row at school and bullies took advantage of that," she said.
"Now I'm a business owner and I can stand up and speak out in front of people."
On Friday, May 10, the Albury hairdresser used the tools of her trade to support Dolly's Dream, which was a nationwide campaign launched after Australian schoolgirl Dolly Everett, 14, died by suicide in early 2018 in response to relentless bullying.
It broke the country's collective heart and generated a nationwide discussion.
Having opened Studio 9 Hair Design on Dean Street in January, Ms Collins said she wanted to go all out for the campaign this year.
She offered blow waves from 7am to 10pm and raffle tickets with all proceeds going to Dolly's Dream.
"We had some bookings for blow waves but we'll be taking walk-ins all day," Ms Collins said.
Albury resident Monica Cartwright, who had a blow wave to support the cause, said Dolly's death left her heartbroken at the time.
The mother-of-three said she had bought the Dolly's Dream merchandise every year since.
"We all wear the hats and work shirts," she said.
"I have three sons and we've even had a family photo done in the merchandise.
"The boys have all of the different hats they put out."
On Friday, Ms Collins' parents and sister were also on board to help out at the salon.
Ms Collins, who now taught her hairdressing craft at Wodonga Senior Secondary College, said she would continue to support Dolly's Dream.
She hoped there would be a bigger response in Albury next year with landmark buildings lit up in blue as had happened elsewhere around the country.
"I think we've all been touched by bullying in our lives either as a bully or the victim of a bully or we know someone who has been bullied," she said.
"Years ago our home was a safe place but now with social media people can't escape it.
"We all need to speak up even if your voice shakes, like Dolly's Dream tells us."
Three major raffles for Dolly's Dream would be drawn on Friday, May 10, while three others would be drawn at the end of the month.
Prizes were donated by Public House Albury, Webster Estate, Locky's Countryside Meats, The Boat Shed Lake Hume, Cofield Wines, The Lincoln, La Maison Restaurant, Posh Plonk Wines, Beechworth Bakery Albury, Toni Costello, Eleven Australia and Joshua Ozdare, Orilab Australia and Shelley Gatto, Villo Retreats, Flower Girl Albury and Studio 9 Hair Design.
To buy raffle tickets visit Studio 9 Hair Design, 444 Dean Street, or message them via their Facebook or Instagram accounts.
