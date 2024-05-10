Hume League clubs come together to support injured player Corey Hogan

Players and attendees at Saturday's Hume League clash between the Billabong Crows and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants will raise money for injured player Corey Hogan.
Mr Hogan suffered serious spinal injuries in a February 18 accident during a night out in Albury.
The 22-year-old has been showing signs of improvement and has been able to wheel himself in a wheelchair as he undergoes rehab in Melbourne.
But the Giants reserves player still has a long road ahead of him, with a fundraiser at Urana on Saturday, May 11, looking to raise several thousand dollars to support Mr Hogan and his family.
"To raise a couple of grand, which is very doable, would be good," Giants president Wal Collins said.
"He's got close ties to both clubs and we will definitely be supporting Corey on the long road ahead.
"He's kicking goals and achieving things one thing at a time.
"He's in good spirits, he's a very determined boy."
Raffle tickets will be sold and drawn during joint awards following the seniors game.
Merchandise from both clubs will be donated and Mr Hogan's mother will use the day to thank both communities.
Donations can also be made at the ground during the May 11 match.
Mr Hogan and his family have previously sprayed a paddock used by the Crows to generate funds.
Crows president Michael Cunningham said the club was keen to help support his recovery.
"It's what bush footy's about," he said.
"It's important we support the community.
"Both clubs are pretty tight and I think it's fitting we help each other out.
"Both clubs have a good following so we're backing a good crowd."
A GoFundMe page for the Hogan family has raised close to $60,000.
Saturday's reserves match will also be played for the annual Jezza Memorial Cup, in memory of Jeremy Martin-Heath.
The Crows player passed away in January 2020, with the memorial round launched in the 2021 season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.