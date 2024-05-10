'A real problem': Ley's grim talk to NSW Health Minister on hospital set-up

The member for Farrer says she urged the NSW Health Minister, in a face-to-face conversation, to consider taking control of Albury hospital away from Victoria as the cross border system is "not working".
Sussan Ley said she had recently raised the matter with Ryan Park amid ongoing debate about Albury Wodonga Health and his and Victoria's plan for an Albury hospital upgrade rather than a new Border medical hub.
She said there was a lack of commitment from the Victorian government to Albury Wodonga Health.
"I don't think the Victorian government can be half-hearted about this and I see that as a real problem," Ms Ley said.
"That's why I have floated the option should be explored for NSW to take on the whole hospital and do it properly and charge Victoria for patients from Victoria that use the hospital, which is exactly what happens up and down the river.
"It's often the other way round, so for example people from Deni and Moama go to the Echuca hospital, they're NSW patients, they're just offset with a charge.
"That's what I want to see happen.
"I saw Ryan Park actually at a function not that long ago and raised it with him and he's aware of it as the NSW Health Minister, he's tuned into it, he understands it.
"I said 'please think about taking the whole thing back from Victoria because it's not working'."
In response to questions from The Border Mail about the conversation with Ms Ley, Mr Park issued a short statement.
"NSW remains committed to working closely with the Victorian government to meet the health needs of the Albury-Wodonga community and jointly delivering the Albury-Wodonga Regional Hospital," Mr Park said.
Ms Ley cited workforce factors for why a split may not be overly difficult.
"We still haven't joined the two bureaucracies in terms of the administration of Albury Wodonga Health and the awards under which workers are paid," she said.
Ms Ley then noted the uncertainty around Wodonga hospital and "the unsatisfactory situation with maternity and so on and so on".
"These are all indicators of a hospital system that is not working, so I think it's really important conversation to have and I think it makes a lot of sense," she said.
The Liberal Party MP has also spoken of her efforts to engage her then colleague and former federal health minister Greg Hunt in considering the Commonwealth funding a Border hospital development.
Ms Ley said she met him on March 28, 2022, about eight weeks before the Coalition lost power, and had various conversations with him about Albury Wodonga Health.
"Normally Commonwealth governments don't fund public hospitals in states, I was asking for something over and above and what Greg Hunt said, very helpfully, was that if you bring a contribution from two sides of the Border to the Commonwealth, we will consider what we might be able to do to help," she said.
The parliamentary order made by NSW Upper House MP Amanda Cohn for Albury Wodonga Health documents has exposed a letter written to Ms Ley, Mr Hunt and former federal regional health minister David Gillespie by then NSW regional health minister Bronnie Taylor in 2022.
"I write to seek your support to commit to funding towards a redeveloped hospital in Albury," Ms Taylor wrote, later adding the then Coalition NSW health minister and state Albury MP Justin Clancy were "supportive of this approach".
Ms Ley said "a real wall of silence" from then Labor Victorian health minister Martin Foley stymied any three-way deal.
"I genuinely thought they might see it as a good deal, because it would have been a good deal, it would have been perhaps up to a third of the funding by the Commonwealth," she said.
"I'm not saying it would have been, we hadn't got to that point yet, but that was what we were asking for as a starting point, 'can we please have a contribution', two states and the Commonwealth.
"Anyway, that moment has passed unfortunately."
