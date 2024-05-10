Two clubs, two different storylines, but both hungry for FA Cup success

They're vying for the same prize, but their tales are very different.
While Albury Hotspurs is eyeing off its third consecutive FA Cup on Saturday, it's the first time opponents Melrose FC have ever reached the women's division one grand final.
"It would be a really good reward for effort," Hotspurs' coach Brad Howard said of his side's possible three-peat.
"They've put in a big preseason starting in early November and have been training hard twice a week ever since.
"I feel it's probably a stronger team than we've ever had, but we're still very young."
But Melrose coach Adam Waters is out to cause an upset.
"To win any kind of cup would be massive for us," he said.
"When I first started coaching, we were one of the bottom teams getting pumped by double figures.
"The girls have really stuck together through that time, and to make last year's grand final and this year's FA Cup grand final is a massive achievement for them.
"We've had a few (players) come back this year that have played together before, which is awesome to see.
"They're just like one strong group together."
But the potential feat of winning three cups in a row isn't lost on the rival coach.
"Hats off to Spurs, they're an outstanding side and have proven that over the years," Waters said.
"Three in a row is a big achievement, but I'd hopefully like to upset that.
"I think we can get the job done. We did it last year in the semis against them, so we'll see what happens."
The last time the two sides met was round seven of the regular season, with 'Spurs succeeding 0-6.
But Howard, who took the reins from former coach Justin Wild last year, knows that anything can happen under the intensity of a grand final.
"They're one of the ones to beat in the regular season and it's going to be a tough battle against them," Howard said.
Hotspurs currently sit at the top of the table in both the women's division one and two competitions, having also seen an increase in player numbers this season.
"They're quite a competitive group as well as having high numbers," Howard said.
"It's a really great program at Spurs at the moment and it's starting to pay off into our senior divisions."
The women's FA Cup grand final will get under way at 5pm at La Trobe University, while the men's decider between Twin City Wanderers and Myrtleford Savoy will follow at 7pm.
