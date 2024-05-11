New paw-tnership with vet aimed to reduce health service's waste

Yarrawonga's health service will donate surplus surgical supplies to a vet clinic in a bid to reduce its waste.
A new sustainability program at Yarrawonga Health has seen it partner with Yarrawonga Veterinary Clinic to provide it with excess surgical products and ensure they are used before expiration.
Items such as stitches, preparation pads and saline will be shared.
Yarrawonga Health sustainability lead Rebecca Coll said many people did not know surgical supplies had a use by date.
"While this is important for the health and safety of our patients, historically any out of date supplies had to be sent to landfill or other waste facilities," she said.
"We saw an opportunity that by partnering with local businesses, such as the Yarrawonga Veterinary Clinic, we're able to reduce landfill and ensure the supplies aren't wasted."
Yarrawonga Veterinary Clinic's Shelby Ross said the donations would be put to good use.
"Our friendly team see around 70 animals a day across our Yarrawonga and Cobram clinics, from family pets to large animals," she said.
"While medical equipment destined for surgeries in the hospital have strict use by dates - veterinarian clinics are still able to put these supplies to good use.
"It means we don't need to purchase them, and it keeps the hospital's surgical supplies out of landfill."
Yarrawonga Health interim chief executive Robin Haberecht said improving the sustainability of the health service had benefits beyond the environment.
"We all know that organisations are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, whether that be with solar energy, electric vehicles or energy efficiency upgrades," she said.
Ms Haberecht said the donation of surgical supplies was just one sustainability project undertaken by Yarrawonga Health, which recently purchased electric-hybrid fleet vehicles.
"We're considering further sustainability opportunities in our $10.8 million theatre redevelopment, as well as other sustainability projects across the organisation," she said.
