The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta product Joe Richards to make AFL debut for Collingwood

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 10 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Richards was drafted to the Pies in November, 2022. Picture by Getty Images
Joe Richards was drafted to the Pies in November, 2022. Picture by Getty Images

Wangaratta premiership player Joe Richards will make his AFL debut on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.