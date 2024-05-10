Wangaratta product Joe Richards to make AFL debut for Collingwood

Wangaratta premiership player Joe Richards will make his AFL debut on Sunday.
Richards has only just been told he will face West Coast at Docklands.
The 24-year-old has been close to senior selection since kicking six goals against Brisbane in the VFL on Good Friday.
The pacy forward was selected by the Pies at No. 48 in the 2022 National Draft.
He played in Wangaratta's 2017 flag and had established himself as one of the top players in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
More to follow.
