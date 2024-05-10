This is what every O and M follower has been wanting to hear

The Ovens and Murray Football League is buzzing after Wangaratta product Joe Richards was named to make his AFL debut.
Almost eight years to the day since he stunned the O and M with an 11-goal haul, in just his third game, against Corowa-Rutherglen in 2016, the 24-year-old will play for Collingwood against West Coast at Docklands on Sunday.
It means Richards will play his first game against the AFL's man of the moment in whiz kid Harley Reid.
"Definitely proud of him, he's always had the dream to play AFL and he's finally got his dream," former Wangaratta team-mate and great friend Daine Porter offered.
Richards won a premiership at Wangaratta as a 17-year-old in 2017 and later established himself as one of the O and M's best players, finishing second to team-mate Callum Moore in the 2021 Morris Medal.
A multiple best and fairest winner at Wangaratta, Richards was drafted to Collingwood at No. 48 in the 2022 National Draft.
"He's worked as hard as anyone and deserves his opportunity and I'm sure he'll take it with both hands and have an impact," Porter added.
A boom midfielder in the O and M, who could then push forward, Richards has starred as a small forward in the VFL, kicking six against Brisbane on Good Friday.
However, he's had to bide his time given the firepower of the Pies' small forwards.
"This week was the perfect storm, they've got (Lachie) Schultz, (Beau) McCreery and (Jamie) Elliott all out at once, I couldn't be happier for him," Porter suggested.
And Richards' story has been just as well received by former opponents.
"I remember the write-up when he kicked those 11 goals and thought, 'who's this Richards kid coming through?," seven-time Albury premiership player Joel Mackie said.
"The word that springs to mind is electric, he was very evasive, so for me towards the back end of my career, I was just no chance, he would just bounce around me.
"But it's great watching these boys get opportunities, it's good for the region and the Ovens and Murray.
It just goes to show if you're good enough, you will get a chance, it was great to see (another mature-age recruit) in Shaun Mannagh get a chance for Geelong and now Joey, it's unreal."
Meanwhile, Finley product Greg Brain's son Shadeau will debut for Brisbane against Adelaide on Sunday.
Shadeau had a handful of brothers play in the O and M, including Zac, who was forced into retirement in 2021 after suffering concussion issues.
