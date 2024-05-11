Helping 'make people feel less alone'

Many people would look at Osher Gunsberg and think he's got everything.
Good looking dude, famous, beautiful wife. Life nailed, right?
Not quite.
The man formerly known as Andrew G knows he's a lucky man but that doesn't mean he doesn't face the same challenges many in our community do every day.
Osher, who has openly documented his own struggle with anxiety, OCD and a darker battle with psychosis and suicidal ideation, will share his journey with complex mental illness as a special guest of this year's 12th Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice at QEII Square on June 21.
The popular entertainer will join the Border's long-running community event that shines a light into the darkness of the pain, grief, stigma and often untold stories of mental ill-health and suicide.
The theme for this year's Winter Solstice is 'Connecting Communities', highlighting the importance of connection in community for those with real, lived experiences of mental health.
You can catch up on Osher's captivating chat with Jodie O'Sullivan here.
Thanks for reading.
Before I go, I'd like to wish a happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mums out there, including mine, Anne.
I know it can be a tough day for some, and if that's the case for you, I do hope your Sunday goes as well as it possibly can.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
