Man refused bail after arrest in East Albury tool theft investigation

A man has been remanded in custody after being arrested during raids at multiple properties in East Albury.
Nicholas John Barrett faces nine new charges including aggravated break-and-enter dwelling in company, having a blackened or disguised face with intent to commit an indictable offence, larceny, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and having suspected stolen goods.
Power tools, shoes and other items were seized from two homes on Eastern Circuit and a Redgum Court house.
Barrett, who was already on bail, faced Albury Local Court on Friday.
Police alleged he had breached curfew and other bail conditions and sought to remand him in custody.
Barrett already had 14 charges from 2023 pending in court before Thursday's arrest.
Those charges are of a similar nature and include stolen goods offences, larceny, property damage and other matters.
His bail was revoked by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
He will return to Albury court on May 15.
Barrett is coincidentally due in Wodonga court on the same day after being charged by Wodonga detectives.
