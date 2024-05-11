'TARDIS' in central Albury sells just 20 minutes after being passed in

A two-bedroom red brick home two blocks from Albury's Dean Street sold just 20 minutes after being passed in at auction on Saturday.
The home was described by one of the 40 gathered at the Olive Street property as a TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space) - the block's 8-metre front width extends for 43 metres giving 357 square metres of living space.
The home, being auctioned on the morning of May 11, has a high brick wall at the front and an enclosed courtyard at the rear.
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins told the crowd despite being close to Albury's CBD and Hume Street, the owners of 20 years were never bothered by traffic noise.
"This is a beautiful property, probably one of the finest examples of old period style red brick homes in the Dean Street vicinity," Mr Hutchins said.
"It's been in the same ownership now for 20 years which should give you great confidence that it's a great place to live.
"Because of the median strip on Hume Street, no one can go down here and turn right. It's a very, quiet secluded location which certainly adds value to your property when you go to sell the house.
"You've got this lovely private wall at the front, lockable gates to the house, fully enclosed rear yard, it's just super private, you don't even know that you're on a main road once you're in the property."
Mr Hutchins then called for bids.
"No one likes to go first, we're used to that," he said. "We've certainly been floating eight-plus the whole way through, so I'll take an opening bid somewhere near that."
One bidder raised his hand: "Seven nine."
"Seven nine - at $790,000," Mr Hutchins said. "Sir, I'll take your bid at $790,000 and I'll take a $10,000 (counter) offer to round me up to $800,000."
The crowd was silent.
The property was passed in for $790,000 but, 20 minutes later, after negotiations with the sole bidder, a "Sold" sticker was slapped onto the auction poster.
The property was sold for an undisclosed amount.
