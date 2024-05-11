Bulldogs will 'take a lot of confidence' from come from behind victory

Wodonga was able to turn its slow first half around to overcome Albury in a nail-biter at Martin Park on Saturday.
The Bulldogs trailed by three at the first two breaks before taking a seven goal lead into the final term.
The Tigers remained well in the hunt in the final quarter after mustering a late surge, but it was the Bulldogs who prevailed 44-36, in what marked their second win.
After being starved for A-grade success in recent seasons, the sound of the club's overjoyed supporters after the final buzzer said it all.
"We'll take a lot of confidence from that," Bulldogs' midcourter Kristy Whitehead said.
"I think we've known that we've been in games, but we have really struggled to play that four quarter performance.
"We'd drop for about five minutes each game and it would really let us down, so we're really proud of the girls for sticking at it and pushing through, particularly after such a rough first quarter.
"We can take so much from that.
"We've known we're a really good side, but the competition was yet to see it, so it's good to finally show everyone what we're made of."
Whitehead is enjoying the challenge of her first season in the Ovens and Murray League after making the switch from VFLW.
"I've loved it so far, the transition's been very good," she said.
"Happy to get on the winner's board and hopefully we can continue that."
Cara Woodman shot 22 goals for the victors, while fellow goaler Lily Mckimmie landed 19.
Rochelle Hill led the way for the Tigers with 21 goals, while sisters Jade, Aleira and Kijana lined-up in A-grade together for the first time in what was Jade's debut in the top senior side.
Corowa-Rutherglen and Wangaratta remain the only undefeated sides after Wodonga Raiders fell to Yarrawonga 52-36 following a dominant second half by the Pigeons.
Youngster Kaleisha Pell landed 20 goals for the victors, while Taylor Donelan slotted 25 for Raiders.
The Roos were able to celebrate playing coach Sophie Hanrahan's 150 A-grade game in style with a 38-60 win against the Saints at McNamara Reserve.
Myrtleford's Emma Sharp (100 A-grade games) and Tayla Cartwright (50 club games) also celebrated milestones.
Wangaratta defeated Lavington 49-35 in goal shooter Georgia Clark's return, while North Albury was too strong for Wangaratta Rovers, 57-36.
