The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bulldogs will 'take a lot of confidence' from come from behind victory

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 11 2024 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Lily McKimmie lines-up her shot in her 19-goal performance for the Bulldogs against the Tigers at Martin Park on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Wodonga's Lily McKimmie lines-up her shot in her 19-goal performance for the Bulldogs against the Tigers at Martin Park on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Wodonga was able to turn its slow first half around to overcome Albury in a nail-biter at Martin Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.