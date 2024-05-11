The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Not one, not two, but three McCowans team up on court for the Tigers

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 11 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade, Aleira and Kijana McCowan received the opportunity to play alongside each other in Albury's A-grade for the first time on Saturday, in what was Jade's debut game in the Tigers' top side.
Jade, Aleira and Kijana McCowan received the opportunity to play alongside each other in Albury's A-grade for the first time on Saturday, in what was Jade's debut game in the Tigers' top side.

The McCowan sisters can now tick off playing an Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball game together after reaching the feat with Albury on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.