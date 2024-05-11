Not one, not two, but three McCowans team up on court for the Tigers

The McCowan sisters can now tick off playing an Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball game together after reaching the feat with Albury on Saturday.
Jade had younger sisters Aleira and Kijana by her side, in what was the former Thurgoona goal shooter's A-grade debut for the Tigers.
After coming onto the court late in the second half, Jade landed a goal in a matter of minutes before converting another nine throughout the match, with Aleira in the midcourt and Kijana in defence.
"It's obviously very exciting and was something that we have discussed throughout the week, so I had time to train hard and build up to it," Jade said following her debut.
"Obviously playing with both my sisters in another sport is really special.
"Fish (Caroline McCowan) has played 200 plus A-grade games here, so it's really special for our family as well.
"The O and M compared to the Tallangatta League is a big step up, but I think having played NBL1 for so many years was on my side.
"I felt quite calm and composed, and hopefully I did my job for Skye and Al."
The daughters of late Bandits' legend Allen McCowan also have a shared love of basketball.
While Jade is no stranger to the Bandits' outfit, sister Aleira recently made her NBL1 East senior debut with the club.
"It was super exciting," Jade said.
"We just have one more to put on the Bandits' uniform now and then we're set."
Albury was defeated by Wodonga 44-36 at Martin Park.
