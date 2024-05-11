Former Swampies' star junior returns to home club for side's thrilling win

Henty has brought Lockhart's undefeated streak to an end after claiming a thrilling one goal victory at home on Saturday.
After breaking the A-grade side's 48-game winless drought this season, the Swampies have now won four of its first five games in a major turnaround for the club.
After trailing the Demons by five goals at quarter-time, and with scores level heading into the deciding term, it became a finals-like shoot-out at Henty.
The Swampies hanging on for a 35-34 victory, as they welcomed the return of former junior and Ovens and Murray League star Nakita Singe.
"The club was so excited, there was a real finals feeling with it going goal for goal in the last quarter," Henty co-coach Brigetta Singe said.
"Last week (against Giants) gave us a lot of confidence that we're genuinely good enough to compete with the middle of the pack.
"Early on, I think the girls felt a bit of impostor syndrome, wondering if we were good enough or if we were fluking it.
"Coming into today, we knew it would be tight, but I think the girls are sensing that this year is different and we're going to be playing some really great netball, and we were lucky enough that at the end we were up by one."
Youngster Caitlin Klemke impressed in goal attack in what is her debut senior season, while experienced defender Rachael Terlich provided intercepts at crucial moments while shifting into wing-defence.
Having transitioned onto North Albury's list as a teenager, it's believed to have been Nakita Singe's first game for the Swampies since juniors.
The talented defender has since gone on to compete in the Victorian Netball League.
"She was home and came for a game, so that was so nice," Brigetta said.
"That was a big boost for us."
In other matches, Murray Magpies mustered its first victory of the season defeating Culcairn 53-38.
Howlong defeated CDHBU 13-66, Osborne toppled Holbrook 42-59, Jindera outran BB Saints 62-22 to remain undefeated, and the Giants were too strong for the Crows 26-33.
