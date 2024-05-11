SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 6
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 25.19 (169) def Wod. Raiders 5.3 (33)
Myrtleford 18.10 (118) def Corowa-Ruth 7.4 (46)
Wangaratta 14.13 (97) def Lavington 4.11 (35)
Wodonga 10.12 (72) def Albury 9.7 (61)
Nth. Albury 8.12 (60) lost to Wang. Rovers 15.10 (100)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 52 def Wod. Raiders 36
Myrtleford 38 lost to Corowa-Ruth 60
Wangaratta 49 def Lavington 35
Wodonga 44 def Albury 36
Nth. Albury 57 def Wang. Rovers 36
Holbrook 7.19 (61) def Osborne 8.4 (52)
Magpies 9.11 (65) def Culcairn 4.19 (43)
Brock-Burrum 3.5 (23) lost to Jindera 24.10 (154)
CDHBU 9.10 (64) def Howlong 9.5 (59)
Henty 6.15 (51) def Lockhart 6.9 (45)
Bill. Crows 8.11 (59) def RWW Giants 6.8 (44)
Kiewa-SC 11.7 (73) def Barnawartha 8.8 (56)
Chiltern 5.3 (33) lost to Yackandandah 13.5 (83)
Dederang-MB 6.3 (39) lost to Wod. Saints 18.13 (121)
Rutherglen 4.4 (28) lost to Beechworth 16.10 (106)
Mitta Utd 12.4 (76) lost to Thurgoona 18.13 (121)
Wahgunyah 9.8 (62) lost to Tallangatta 29.17 (191)
