Familiar faces return for Roos, while Hoppers get the better of the Lions

Former Roo Claudia McKimmie continues to make a name for herself as a Hopper after helping Tallangatta to a 10 goal win against Wahgunyah on Saturday.
Defender McKimmie was among the best for the victors in the 39-49 clash, which was played at the earlier time of 12:20pm at the Lions' home ground.
"She's really started to hit her straps," Tallangatta coach Liona Edwards said.
"She had a great game, and her and Renee Page really kept giving our attackers plenty of shots on goal."
Hannah Pole shot 31 goals for the Hoppers, while Danielle Walsh led the way for the Lions with 33 goal conversions.
Tallangatta has so far only fallen to Chiltern and now faces another two tough encounters against undefeated reigning premier Kiewa-Sandy Creek, before meeting second placed Thurgoona.
"We've had patches of really good play, but I would say we haven't strung a really strong consecutive four quarter effort together yet, which isn't a bad thing," Edwards said.
"If we're still winning and not playing to our best, I think that shows that we've definitely still got more room for growth.
"We just need to come out a bit better."
In other Tallangatta and District A-grade netball clashes, Chiltern defeated Yackandandah 66-33.
Some familiar faces were back on court for the Roos, with midcourters Beck O'Connell and Emma Maslen back in action.
O'Connell departed Yackandandah at the end of 2023 to pursue a coaching opportunity with Lavington, but stepped down from the position before the season.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeated Barnawartha 68-21, Dederang Mount Beauty toppled Wodonga Saints 66-30, Rutherglen was too strong for Beechworth 30-54 and Thurgoona got the better of Mitta United 41-60.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.