Yarrawonga's Matt Casey bags a big haul in thumping win over Raiders

Yarrawonga grabbed the biggest win of the opening six rounds with a 136-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Matt Casey kicked eight goals as the home team restricted the youthful visitors to one goal in the second half in the 25.19 (169) to 5.3 (33) caning.
Raiders kicked only 2.1 after quarter-time.
"We got a few players back today and it was good to give them a run, they were probably a little bit rusty, but we got the job done," Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson said.
The premiers welcomed back captain Leigh Masters for his first game since Easter Sunday, while Kyal Tyson, Lach Howe and Willie Wheeler also returned in the club's first game for 13 days.
"Dan Howe and Ryan Einsporn were terrific, while Matt Casey kicked the eight goals," Johnson added.
Lach Howe, Perry Lewis-Smith and Leigh Williams (five goals), joining North Albury's Josh Minogue in the lead for the Doug Strang Medal with 23, were named in the club's best.
Nelson Bowey was the visitors' best, but Raiders have now lost their last five games by an average margin of 93 points.
They host Myrtleford, which is coming off its first win, next Saturday and then has another home game against the only winless side in Corowa-Rutherglen, so the club simply has to win at least one of those matches to regain some of the momentum from the first round win over Lavington.
