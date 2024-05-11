The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Roos claim the prized scalp of reigning premier in stunning fashion

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 11 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh led by example in the midfield in his side's big win over the reigning premier on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh led by example in the midfield in his side's big win over the reigning premier on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yackandandah inflicted Chiltern's biggest loss in more than two years after notching a stunning 50 point hiding of the reigning premier at Chiltern on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.