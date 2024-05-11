Roos claim the prized scalp of reigning premier in stunning fashion

Yackandandah inflicted Chiltern's biggest loss in more than two years after notching a stunning 50 point hiding of the reigning premier at Chiltern on Saturday.
In a replay of last year's preliminary final the ruthless Roos kept the Swans' highly-rated attack goalless in the second term on their way to a 13.5 (83) to 5.3 (33) win.
It was the previously undefeated Swans' first loss of the season with Beechworth now on top of the ladder with a third of the season completed.
It was a crucial win for the Roos' top three aspirations after having lost to Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth and they desperately needed a big scalp to remain in the hunt for the double chance.
They can consolidate third spot on the ladder over the next month with matches against Barnawartha, Mitta United, Rutherglen and Wodonga Saints.
The Roos will start favourite in all four matches.
Roos co-coach Justin Maybury who was celebrating his birthday said claiming the prized scalp of the Swans would help inject some self-belief into the playing group.
"The most impressive thing about the win was we didn't rely on one or two standout performances, it was just a solid effort from everybody to apply pressure which was the focus," Maybury said.
"Anytime you can beat Chiltern on its home deck in the form they have been in over the past couple of years... it's a good day.
"I think most importantly we were able to stick to our game plan which we have been trying to implement but today was the first time this season that it has really clicked.
"We needed a big scalp after losing to Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth which were matches we weren't happy about losing.
"But we have been working hard on a few things behind the scenes and they seem to be working a lot better now."
Both sides went into the clash missing several senior regulars.
The Roos were without Zac Leithch, Danny Atwell, Josh Garland, Bailey Dale and Jordan Eaton.
While the Swans were missing Kyle Cooper, Jayden Vandermeer, Dean Heta, John Pratt, Mitch McLean and Bodie Hibberson.
The first term was relatively even with Mark Doolan booting two goals but it was the Roos who led by a goal at the first break.
The second term developed into an arm-wrestle before Nick Donaghey snapped a goal from close range to extend his side's lead to 14 points at the 16-minute mark.
Two further goals to the Roos extended their lead to 26 points with the Swans held goalless for one of the rare times over the past two years.
Ethan Boxall got the first goal of the third term but the Roos had all the answers as they booted a further three goals to open up a match-winning 37 point lead at the final break.
The Roos finished full of run in the last term booting four goals to two to eventually win by 50 points.
Wodonga Raiders recruit Sam McKenzie produced his best match since joining the Roos with three goals to clinch best on ground honours.
Josh Martin also produced a herculean performance in the ruck and had an enthralling battle with Swans big man Jeremy Luff.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh, Ethan Patrala, William Hooper and Bailey Annett also stood up for the visitors.
Luff, Jake Cooper, Braiden Young and Ben Mason were the Swans best.
