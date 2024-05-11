It was only a matter of time after the consistency of the first five rounds

Myrtleford finally received reward for a consistent, but winless, start by opening its account with a 72-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The match was over by quarter-time after the home team rattled up a 34-0 lead, before cruising to an 18.10 (118) to 7.4 (46) win.
"Our last quarter hadn't been our best quarter and today (Saturday) it was our best quarter, so that was really pleasing," delighted coach Craig Millar offered.
The Saints kicked 6.2 in the last stanza.
Boom recruit Lachie Dale was best on ground with six goals.
"He works extremely hard on his game and he hadn't been overly happy on where things had been for him, but today he presented and kicked really well," Millar added.
Despite being winless over the first five rounds, the Saints had an average losing margin over the first month of only 17 points and was then only three points behind preliminary finalists Wangaratta at three-quarter time in the last game, only to collapse in the final term for a 46-point loss.
"We thought we'd been reasonably consistent and we were still working towards nailing a full four-quarter effort and it was a disappointing last quarter against Wangaratta, but we just got to work on improving," Millar explained.
Along with Dale, VFL-listed ruckman Toby Cossor and crafty forward Brody Ricardi were excellent.
The Roos' Sam Dunstan kicked three majors to feature, while Christian Masson-Moyle and Ryan Eyers also impressed.
