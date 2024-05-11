Brookers snatch thrilling nine point win over grand final nemesis

Holbrook has celebrated the 20-year reunion of its 2004 flag in style after stunning the previously undefeated Osborne by nine points at Holbrook on Saturday.
Despite having 10 more scoring shots, scores were level at the final break with the wayward Brookers 5.16 with the Tigers making the most of their limited opportunities to boot 7.4.
The home side booted three consecutive points before the Tigers temporarily snatched the lead by three points at the 14-minute mark after landing their only goal of the term.
The Brookers got the quick reply to regain the lead before Cody Hewatt was able to land the knockout blow at the 22-minute mark much to the delight of the huge home crowd.
For the second successive year the Brookers were able to claim the prized scalp of the Tigers at home to eventually win 7.19 (61) to 8.4 (52).
Co-coach Andrew Mackinlay said the Brookers had set themselves for a big performance in front of the 2004 premiership heroes and was thrilled to be able to deliver a memorable victory.
"We certainly put an emphasis in the lead-up that it was a special day for the club and there were 20 of the 21 premiership players at the reunion," Mackinlay said.
"That's unheard of really considering it was 20-years ago but is just testament to how close they were as a playing group.
"We definitely took a lot of motivation from them being there and were able to get the win which was a huge thrill."
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.