'Boydy' couldn't stop marking and 'Coops' couldn't stop kicking goals

Wangaratta Rovers' co-captain Tom Boyd produced his best game in the 40-point win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Defender Boyd has been in good form, but he and VFL player Nathan Cooper (five goals) were the standouts in the 15.10 (100) to 8.12 (60) away win.
"'Boydy' had his best game for the club, the way he was able to intercept mark," coach Sam Murray said.
Heading into round five, the Nathalia product was fourth for marks on 43, with his intercept marking one of the features of Rovers' unbeaten run after six rounds.
Cooper represented the VFL last month against the SANFL and was able to play for his 'home' club as Werribee had the bye.
A top defender at state level, the Hawks had the luxury of playing Cooper as a forward.
"Nathan Cooper and Tom Boyd had really good games, Lockey McCartney had a great game on Tim Broomhead, while Alex McCarthy and Justin Lewis had really strong games as well," Murray outlined.
Rovers carried a 13-point lead into the main break and while the gritty Hoppers cut the margin to a kick after half-time, the visitors blasted 7.1 in the final term.
McCarthy chipped in with three goals, while Brodie Filo continued his fine form with a blistering second half.
North coach Broomhead was bitterly disappointed with his team's performance, criticising the fumbling ball use and inability to stick to the game plan of shutting down Boyd, who virtually played the match without an opponent.
The rapidly improving Jack Penny and reliable defender Julian Hayes were the home team's pick.
The Hoppers have now lost their last two games after starting with four straight wins, so they must beat Lavington on Saturday, just to regain confidence, ahead of matches against top three outfits Yarrawonga and Wodonga to complete the first round.
Rovers are home for the first time in a month in a blockbuster against Wodonga.
The Hawks will be without Murray, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, while Cameron Chamberlain went to hospital after the game with a suspected wrist injury.
