It's been a long, long time since a team has bullied power club Albury

Wodonga's second quarter physicality bullied Albury into submission as the home team posted its first win against the long-time powerhouse in seven years in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Ironically, the Bulldogs' last win over the Tigers in 2017 was built on relentless pressure, but whereas that result came from nowhere - Wodonga was eight years into what proved a 14-year finals drought, while Albury was the reigning premiers - the home team is now on a five-match winning streak after the 10.12 (72) to 9.7 (61) effort.
Albury co-coach Shaun Daly said after the match his team didn't stand up to the 'Dogs' physicality in the second quarter, which is something you could never say about the Tigers since starting their long finals run in 2009.
In fact, it was only Wodonga's second win over Albury since 2008.
"We were massive with our tackle pressure," Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan offered.
"We swarmed them in the second quarter, that was our best quarter, based off the back of that contest and attack of the ball."
The inspirational leader headed into round six as the league's top tackler (39), but he had tremendous support.
"It was one of those performances where we had 22 contributors," he added.
And along with the force, the clever Matt Wilson showed the finesse with five goals.
"He was fantastic, we used him a little bit behind the ball as a loose man at times and at stoppages, he drifted forward and was able to pop up in the forward 50," O'Sullivan explained.
The on-baller and Wilson were joined in the best by the other Jack O'Sullivan, who left the field late with an ankle complaint, although he told his namesake he was confident it wasn't severe, while co-captain Charlie Morrison and Noah Bradshaw were also outstanding.
Adding even more merit to the display, swingman Tom Johnson was forced out with a knee niggle.
Albury's Lachie Tiziani was terrific in his first game for a month with four goals, while ruckman Isaac Muller dominated.
However, Daly also said the Tigers' much-hyped midfield is failing to make the most of Muller's work and that on-ball brigade is underperforming.
There's also a disconnection in the forward line with the club failing to kick 10 goals for a fourth straight game.
Albury will host premiers Yarrawonga on Saturday and while a grand final re-match in round seven is generally guaranteed to be the match of the round, the Tigers' form is so poor, they appear little chance of halting the Pigeons' 17-match winning streak, dating back to round nine last year.
Unbeaten Wangaratta Rovers at home to the rampant Wodonga is the standout match, while a desperate Lavington and North Albury could also top the Tigers-Pigeons.
Albury will host its 2014 premiership reunion from the last of the six straight grand finals against Yarrawonga.
