Big win, the ball and the blast of watching Joey, how good is footy

Wangaratta celebrated Joe Richards' elevation to AFL with a 62-point caning of a woeful Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The 2017 premiership player was selected on Friday afternoon to make his debut for Collingwood against West Coast at Docklands on Sunday and the club organised a bus trip to leave at 8.30am on Sunday, following the club's ball after the 14.13 (97) to 4.11 (35) win.
"Our first job this weekend was to get the win, then enjoy the ball and support Joey tomorrow (Sunday)," coach Ben Reid said.
Richards' rise to the AFL holds special appeal for the O and M as he didn't follow the traditional path when players aren't drafted as teenagers, generally heading to the VFL.
And the former multiple club best and fairest will be impressed by the Pies working their way back into finals contention after losing the first four games, albeit by a combined margin of only 32 points.
Wangaratta's season was potentially on the line and Lavington was desperate to overcome a series of close losses, but the first half was a stinker as neither team could find their range.
The Panthers opened the scoring in the second minute when Nic Paton's lethal left foot led to a strong mark by Shaun Driscoll, but that was the last time the visitors led.
The Pies kicked 5.11 in the first half as last year's Morris Medal runner-up Callum Moore missed a handful of chances, but he finished with six goals to take his tally to 19 after six rounds.
Former captain Michael Newton continued his strong form with three majors after taking a handful of strong marks, while Fraser Holland-Dean also chipped in with three.
Boom recruit Alex Federico is hitting top form, the club's produced a livewire in small forward Will O'Keefe, while Fraser Ellis used the ball superbly.
Wangaratta is now away to the winless Corowa-Rutherglen so, if results go as expected, it should be out of the top five, only on percentage.
The club also welcomed back veterans Jamie Anderson and Matt Kelly in reserve grade.
"It's the best team performance we've had this year, I don't think there were any poor performers," Reid praised.
Lavington had deservedly gained tremendous praise for its gritty efforts over the previous month, but that was partly eroded with a terrible display.
"Extremely disappointing, I'm disappointed we played the way we did last week and come out and don't do it again," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider suggested.
Lavington was outstanding in a three-point loss to the unbeaten Wangaratta Rovers in round five, but Driscoll was the only player to enhance his reputation against the Pies, although in the Panthers' defence, they were missing top players Conor Willis (Collingwood VFL), Ben Ashley-Cooper (Sydney Swans VFL) and gun defender Jono Spina.
One of the few highlights was Paton's kicking and he could challenge Rovers' Brodie Filo for the league's best kick.
