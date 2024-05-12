Sam Murray has spent little time off the ground at Rovers, so this is new

Wangaratta Rovers' leading Morris Medal contender Sam Murray won't play until next month after injuring his hamstring in the 40-point win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Hawks' coach was forced from North's Bunton Park in the first half.
"I've had experience with them, it feels pretty good, I was able to jog after it, so you can't do that if it's really bad," he revealed.
"I'll give it some time, there's no need to rush."
Rovers are undefeated after six rounds, so they're in the fortunate position of taking their time with one of the league's standouts.
The Hawks are home to Wodonga in the feature match of round seven, which is followed by the interleague bye.
Rovers then host Myrtleford on June 1 and while the latter has been consistent, despite only winning its first game against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday, the top three contenders wouldn't risk Murray if there were any doubts over his fitness.
The Hawks then meet the only other unbeaten team after six rounds in premiers Yarrawonga on June 8.
Murray went into round six featuring in a host of the league's statistics, including marks (first with 47) and inside 50s (fourth on 27).
Rovers will feel confident they can cope without Murray, given North cut the margin to six points after half-time.
However, the visitors booted seven goals in the final quarter to inflict the Hoppers' second successive loss.
Murray moved to the midfield from defence this season and recently announced he will coach for a third year in 2025.
