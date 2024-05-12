The Border Mailsport
Sam Murray has spent little time off the ground at Rovers, so this is new

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 12 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:42am
Sam Murray has proven a durable player at Wangaratta Rovers, but he will now miss some football with a hamstring complaint.
Wangaratta Rovers' leading Morris Medal contender Sam Murray won't play until next month after injuring his hamstring in the 40-point win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

