Man accused of ramming car with baby bailed despite police safety fears

A man accused of ramming a vehicle containing his infant child and two women in Wodonga has been bailed despite a court being told the pair fear repercussions.
Video taken by one of the women, which was played in court on Friday, May 10, depicts the child crying and the ladies appearing distressed.
The man is accused of travelling in an orange vehicle in close proximity to the woman's car as the driver turned down multiple Wodonga streets in a bid to lose him.
The court heard the man crashed his car into the victims' vehicle, causing them to scream, before he stopped in front of them.
He allegedly shouted and pointed at them before driving off as the five-month-old in a rear baby seat cried.
One of the women was the man's former partner, and the other his present partner.
The incident occurred about 11am on March 14, 2024, with the accused man found with steroids when arrested six days later in Albury.
The man faces several charges in NSW.
He is accused of attacking one of the women in her home by punching her multiple times to her head, causing her to fall down and curl up in a ball.
The woman suffered a cut lip, bruising to her arm and scratch marks.
It's alleged the man skipped bail to live with his mother in Tongala, where Victorian officers arrested him.
Wodonga Detective Senior Constable Tamara Cunningham said the man had priors for shooting at homes in 2020.
Police believe one of the women has been repeatedly assaulted by the man, and suffered injuries including a broken nose, with officers worried for her welfare.
"We have extreme concerns for her safety," Detective Senior Constable Cunningham said.
The court heard the man appeared to have moved his attention from his former partner to the new woman.
The 28-year-old victim was found with the man during his May 9 arrest, despite an intervention order being in place.
Magistrate David Faram said the man had significant criminal priors and had breached his Albury bail.
"There's clear evidence of his failure to comply with his bail obligations in NSW," he said.
"It seems inarguable."
Mr Faram said the car ramming was a significant incident, but was satisfied the man should be bailed.
"I am going to grant this application for bail," he said.
"I acknowledge as I must the significant and appropriately expressed concerns of the informant about the safety and wellbeing of the two women involved."
The man was released to live with his mother and must report to police once a week.
He has a warrant out for his arrest in NSW.
The case will return to Wodonga court on June 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.