Swampies prevail over Demons in a low-scoring slugfest

A young Henty side has received a shot of confidence after overcoming finals contender Lockhart by six points in a low-scoring slugfest at Henty on Saturday.
Both sides wasted plenty of opportunities early with the Swampies booting 4.10 to the Demons' 4.7 in the first three-quarters to set up a thrilling last quarter.
With the match up for grabs the Demons landed the first blow to temporarily hit the lead early in the final term.
But the Swampies were able to respond with two goals before a late goal to the Demons resulted in a thrilling 6.15 (51) to 6.9 (45) win to the home side.
Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean said his young side learnt some valuable lessons the previous round after going down to RWW Giants by 35 points.
"I thought the Giants loss the previous week was good for us in that we lost by 35 points but we didn't play well," Maclean said.
"We let the opposition play well and we got a lot out of that game.
"So we were really prepared for Lockhart.
"We knew we had to stop their run and we are trying to implement a new game plan and the playing group is starting to embrace it.
"We are getting better each week and were simply terrible for three quarters against the Giants and only played well in the third quarter.
"I walked off after the match and thought to myself if we can replicate that third quarter against Lockhart, we have a chance to beat them.
"So that was the focus in the lead-up to Lockhart and the players embraced that and were able to get the job done.
"We were probably lucky Lockhart had a few out but so did we in the end."
The Demons were missing Azzi medallist Abe Wooden and star forward Ron Harley Middleton who missed for the second consecutive week with a hamstring complaint.
Veteran Swampie Heath Ohlin also was a late withdrawal.
Shannon Terlich was the Swampies best who overcame a case of the goalkicking yips early to boot all of his side's three goals during the third quarter.
Grady Nigsch, Will Maclean and Gabriel Kennedy all had important moments for the Swampies.
Jordy Harrington was the standout for the Demons with his pace and explosiveness in the midfield causing the Swampies plenty of headaches.
The Swampies sit sixth with a 3-2 record after five rounds ahead of another winnable clash next weekend against Brock-Burrum.
Maclean is hoping former AFL player Jared Brennan will be available for his first appearance for the Swampies this season after being recently sidelined with a back issue.
"There is a bit of buzz starting to build around the club and the players are really buying into the game plan," Maclean said.
"Baz (Daniel Smith) played his first match of the season on the weekend and obviously coached last year and adds a bit more experience to our young group.
"His leadership and guidance is important to our group but he did get injured after half-time.
"We have still got a few to come back in Ohlin, Beau Connell and three thirds players from last year, so we are getting closer to having a full side which is exciting."
