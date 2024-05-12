The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Swampies prevail over Demons in a low-scoring slugfest

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 12 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean was pleased how his young charges responded after a disappointing performance the previous week against RWW Giants.
Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean was pleased how his young charges responded after a disappointing performance the previous week against RWW Giants.

A young Henty side has received a shot of confidence after overcoming finals contender Lockhart by six points in a low-scoring slugfest at Henty on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.