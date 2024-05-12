Air Vanuatu collapse leaves Border medical volunteers stuck overseas

The collapse of Vanuatu's national airline has left Border volunteers stranded in the South Pacific Ocean nation.
Members of the Albury-based Hive Rotary Club have been in Vanuatu to provide medical assistance and training programs in women's health.
Air Vanuatu has been grounded during the journey and placed into liquidation, leaving the 18 Australian volunteers each facing an estimated return bill of $3000.
Albury resident Kellie Kadaoui said there was uncertainty surrounding volunteers involved in the club's Paying it Forward program.
The participants are on the island of Tanna, 200 kilometres south-east of the capital, Port Vila.
"The average age of the Paying it Forward participant is 17-years-old," the club president said.
"I am here leading this program and the commitment and dedication of these young adults is beyond amazing
"The problem we are facing is how to firstly get off Tanna and then how to get a flight home to Australia.
"The response from our Australian government agencies is that this should be at the cost of the participant which is expected to be around $3000.
"These participants have already paid approximately $4000 to participate in this volunteer program.
"To ask them to pay another $3000 is incredibly disappointing."
Rotary insurance does not cover insolvency.
Ms Kadaoui said government bodies had been unable to assist.
"We have made contact with all of the relevant Australian government bodies to no avail, with the standard response being that you need to cover your own costs to get home," she said.
"We are currently being supported by Vanuatu Travel who are the only agency offering us a more viable solution.
"Until then, we will continue to operate our clinics through the remote villages of Tanna who are in desperate need of our assistance."
The club is looking at ways to generate funds to return the volunteers to Australia, with a planned flight date of May 19.
