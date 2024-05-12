Bulldogs' rebuild under McAlister gathers momentum after big win over Blues

A vastly improved Thurgoona has easily navigated through a potentially tough road trip against Mitta United after a 45 point win at Eskdale on Saturday.
Despite lacking a recognised ruckman the Bulldogs blew the Mountain Men away early, blasting seven goals to one in the first term in a devastating opening-term blitz.
To the Blues' credit, they matched their opponents for the remaining three-quarters as the Bulldogs notched their fourth win of the season 18.13 (121) to 12.4 (76).
Coach Daniel McAlister has his charges sitting fourth with a 4-2 record with a third of the season completed.
The Bulldogs finals credentials will become clearer over the next month with upcoming matches against ladder leaders Beechworth followed by Tallangatta, Dederang-Mt Beauty and Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"History says it is always a tough road trip to Mitta so to be able to get off to a flier and apply a bit of scoreboard pressure and get the win was satisfying," McAlister said.
"But we are under no illusion where we are at as a side and got a bit of a wake up call against both Yackandah and Chiltern in recent weeks.
"So we just had to go back to doing the basics well and there is a lot of unknown surrounding us in how good or how bad we can be.
"Our good is very good but the good sides in Yackandandah and Chiltern certainly exposed how bad we can be when we are not structured and disciplined.
"Going to Eskdale on Saturday, we certainly understood how formidable that challenge can be.
"So I can use all the big words in structure and process but at the end of the day they are just words if the players aren't buying what I'm selling.
"I need to tap into the psyche of the players who have been dealt some tough seasons in recent years and we need to learn how to win again and be resilient.
"I've been telling the players lately and they laugh... you can't have Instagram reel moments every time you play.
"Sometimes you just have to grind out a win for one, two or three quarters.
"We were fortunate enough to get off to a good start on the weekend but the next three quarters were a grind."
An undersized Blair Osmond produced a lion-hearted performance for the Bulldogs in the ruck in the absence of Tom Osmotherly and Spencer Wungluck.
He was shaded for best-on-ground honours by Lincoln Hardy who is growing in confidence by the week.
Hardy spent last year in the reserves but has blossomed this season under McAlister and showing plenty of promise as a developing midfielder.
Mat Howard, Jake Bruce with seven goals and Tyson Neander were other Bulldogs to shine.
Jesse Kennett, Jamie Baude and Shannon Boers never stopped trying for the Mountain Men.
Nick Hynes returned from injury for the Blues and booted four goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.