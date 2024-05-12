Woman 'hit over the head with bong', paramedics allegedly attacked

A woman accused of smashing a person over the head with a bong and attacking paramedics has handed herself in for arrest over a string of charges.
Shanaya Walsh had seven matters pending in Wodonga court but forgot to attend, and handed herself in at the police station on May 9.
Police raised several concerns about Walsh's alleged offences and welfare during her bail application the following day.
"The offending is quite concerning your honour," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare said.
"There's a whole range of issues we feel she needs support with."
The court heard the 25-year-old attended a Phillips Street home on April 30, 2021, and ranted about being owed money.
She was told to leave by the female resident, with the court told Walsh picked up a fry pan and tried to hit the woman before smashing a bong over her head.
They wrestled for five minutes before Walsh left on the victim's bike, allegedly smashing a window and baby monitor on the way out.
The court heard Walsh threatened her late grandmother's husband at his Annika Place home in Barnawartha on December 16 of that year.
The court heard she had rushed at the man with two kitchen knives, smashed his vehicle with a bird bath, and again chased him with the weapons.
One of the knives was found during her arrest at a Stanhope Street home a short time later.
It's alleged Walsh attacked a stranger in the Edwards Tavern car park the following day and demanded a package.
She allegedly tried to grab the man's dog, jumped on his car, and struck him in the head with a Jim Beam can.
Police found drugs, identity documents and a Macbook Air on Walsh near Wodonga Hospital on May 7, 2022.
She allegedly punched a female paramedic to her head on January 11, 2023, on Melrose Drive, and kicked another paramedic to the groin.
The court heard Walsh attended the Wodonga police station on March 15, 2024, due to having multiple arrest warrants.
She said she had drugs on her, with ice recovered.
Ice was also found on her the following month, with the 25-year-old said to have been "highly drug affected".
"My biggest concern your honour would be failing to answer bail," Constable Joshua Barnes told magistrate David Faram.
"She's obviously shown complete disregard for the Bail Act."
Leading Senior Constable Hare said Walsh was vulnerable with drug and mental health issues, and there didn't seem to be any supports in place for her "so she doesn't fall into trouble".
"That's the big concern for the prosecution," he said.
"This is a woman that clearly needs a lot of assistance, there's no doubt about that," Mr Faram replied.
Walsh was bailed and will return to court on June 18.
