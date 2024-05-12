Another grass fire takes off in North East amid dry conditions

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant around fire following recent grass and scrub fires.
A blaze at Tangambalanga on Sunday, May 12, was one of the most recent fire incidents in the North East.
CFA crews from Kiewa and Baranduda attended the fire in hills off the Huon Kiewa Road about 10.50am.
Grass and trees burnt during the incident, which follows several dry months in the region.
Several burn-offs have gotten out of control in recent weeks.
Firefighters also attended a reported grass and scrub fire on Whitestone Place in Wodonga later in the afternoon.
"Still dry enough that a small mistake or an unwatched fire can cause a problem," a post on the Baranduda Fire Brigade's Facebook page stated.
