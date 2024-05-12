Border personalities dazzle their way to $320,000 for cancer council

After just eight weeks' rehearsal, 11 novices have dazzled audiences with their performances out on the floor in the annual Border Dance for Cancer fundraiser.
Together with their dance partners, sponsors, and those who attended the evenings, they rallied to raise more than $320,000 for the 10th running of the event on Friday, May 10
Hosted by Felicity Cahill and Shane McDowall, the gala event at the the Albury Entertainment Centre was described as "electrifying".
Mrs Cahill said it was an "incredible effort" by all the stars to "get up there and bust a move".
"It's so great to see," she said.
"It's the biggest night on the calendar in the Albury/Wodonga community."
Kade Bell-Chambers (KBC Plumbing), Kath Fraser (Pampourri Hair Design), Kirsten Sargent (Frankk Marketing), Leonie Mooney (Wodonga Raiders Netball Club), Mat Ralston (Hairhouse Warehouse), Phil Bullivant (777 Automotive), Rachel Anderson (TAFE NSW), Sarah Krieg (ABC Goulburn Murray), David de Koeyer (Redbank Events), Tracey Knight (Signs By Knight) and Gabrielle Gray (The Shed Company) were this year's contestants.
Taking out the overall fundraising prize was Phil Bullivant with $72,395.
People's choice for the evening was Gabrielle Gray with a Moulin Rouge number and the crowd's favourite was Kade Bell-Chambers with a '90s hip hop dance.
Mrs Cahill said every single one of the stars put in a substantial effort in front of 500 people.
"It goes to show that our community is connected when it comes to causes such as the Cancer Council," she said.
"I think it's proof in the pudding that our businesses and the participants that live in our area or community members that live here, we want to do great things. And I think it's written all over the wall how much of an incredible connected community we live in.
"That's what the show is all about."
