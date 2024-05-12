The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Border personalities dazzle their way to $320,000 for cancer council

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated May 12 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An audience of more than 500 people cheered on their favourites for the 2024 annual competition. Picture by Sandy Tomich Photography
An audience of more than 500 people cheered on their favourites for the 2024 annual competition. Picture by Sandy Tomich Photography

After just eight weeks' rehearsal, 11 novices have dazzled audiences with their performances out on the floor in the annual Border Dance for Cancer fundraiser.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.